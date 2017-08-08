Leak drips new information about Intel’s upcoming ‘Coffee Lake’ Core i3 CPUs

Why it matters to you Here is additional information regarding Intel's upcoming eighth-generation family of desktop processors.

As expected, additional leaks are spilling onto the internet prior to Intel’s official reveal of its eighth-generation “Coffee Lake” processor lineup later in August. This time, we have additional information regarding the Core i3 chips, namely the Core i3-8350K and the Core i3-8100. We actually saw the Core i3-8100 model bubble to the surface last week without any specifications. Now we have a bit more coffee-based details to drink.

Just for kicks, here are all leaked eighth-generation Intel processors we know about thus far:

Cores/

Threads Base

Speed Single

Core

Turbo Two

Core

Turbo Four

Core

Turbo Six

Core

Turbo Power

Draw i7-8700K 6 / 12 3.7GHz 4.7GHz 4.6GHz 4.4GHz 4.3GHz 95 watts i7-8700 6 / 12 3.2GHz 4.6GHz 4.5GHz 4.3GHz 4.3GHz 65 watts i5-8600K 6 / 6 3.6GHz 4.3GHz 4.2GHz 4.2GHz 4.1GHz 95 watts i5-8600 6 / 6 2.8GHz 4.0GHz 3.9GHz 3.9GHz 3.8GHz 65 watts i3-8350K 4 / 4 4.0GHz N/A N/A N/A N/A 91 watts i3-8300 4 / 4 4.0GHz N/A N/A N/A N/A 65 watts i3-8100 4 / 4 3.6GHz N/A N/A N/A N/A 65 watts

According to the new information, the Core i3-8350K model will be unlocked for overclocking, which separates the chip from the Core i3-8300 version and thus requires additional power. Both chips have 8MB of shared L3 cache while the Core i3-8100 model only has 6MB of shared L3 cache. But all three Core i3 models support dual-channel DDR4 memory clocked up to 2,400MHz while the Core i3-8350K model has added support for overclocked modules.

As for integrated graphics, the component is listed as “3E91H,” and is overclockable on the Core i3-8350K chip. It will have a base speed of 350MHz and a maximum speed of 1,150MHz. Meanwhile, the Core i3-8100’s integrated graphics will have the same base speed but a slower boost speed at 1,100MHz.

All eighth-generation Coffee Lake processors will use the LGA 1151 motherboard “seat,” or socket. This is the same socket used by Intel’s current seventh-generation “Kaby Lake” processors and its sixth-generation “Skylake” processors. The number in the socket name refers to the number of physical contacts on the belly of Intel’s processors, meaning the overall package has not really changed for its mainstream desktop processors for a few years.

The processors listed above would fall under Intel’s “Coffee Lake-S” codename, which refers to its eighth-generation mainstream performance desktop processor products. Typically, Intel uses an “H” for high-powered laptop processors that require high-performance graphics. The other processor groups consist of the “U” chips for ultra-low power thin and light notebooks, and the “Y” chips serving extreme low-power tablets and 2-in-1 detachables. Let us not forget the high-dollar “X” gang for the enthusiast PC gaming crowd.

Intel’s eighth-generation Coffee Lake processors will be joined by its new 300 Series chipset for motherboards. Thus, despite motherboards providing the same socket, system builders may end up swapping out the motherboard for a new model if Intel does not release firmware to make the 300 Series chipset compatible with seventh-generation Kaby Lake processors. That is what Intel did to make its seventh-generation processors compatible with its older sixth-generation 100 Series chipsets in September 2016.

Intel’s”Coffee Lake-S desktop processors are expected to be officially revealed on August 21.