LastPass reveals how it got hacked — and it’s not good news

Alex Blake
By

Last year was a particularly bad one for password manager LastPass, as a series of hacking incidents revealed some serious weaknesses in its supposedly rock-solid security. Now, we know exactly how those attacks went down — and the facts are pretty breath-taking.

It all began in August 2022, when LastPass revealed that a threat actor had stolen the app’s source code. In a second, subsequent attack, the hacker combined this data with information found in a separate data breach, then exploited a weakness in a remote-access app used by LastPass employees. That allowed them to install a keylogger onto the computer of a senior engineer at the company.

A depiction of a hacker breaking into a system via the use of code.
Getty Images

Once that keylogger was in place, the hackers could scoop up the engineer’s LastPass master password as it was entered, granting them access to the employee’s vault — and all the secrets contained within.

Related

They used that access to export the contents of the vault. Nestled among the data were the decryption keys needed to unencrypt customer backups stored in LastPass’s cloud storage system.

That’s important because LastPass kept production backups and critical database backups in the cloud. A large amount of sensitive customer data was also stolen, although it appears the hackers were not able to decrypt it. A LastPass support page details exactly what was stolen.

Questionable transparency

Luckily for LastPass users, it seems that customers’ most sensitive data — such as (most) email addresses and passwords — were encrypted using a zero-knowledge method. That means they were encrypted with a key derived from each user’s master password and unknown to LastPass. When the hackers stole LastPass data, they were unable to get these decryption keys because they were not stored anywhere by LastPass.

That said, plenty of important data was taken by the threat actors. That included backups of LastPass’s multi-factor authentication database, API secrets, customer metadata, configuration data, and more. As well as that, it seems numerous products apart from LastPass were also breached.

In a support page, LastPass said the way the second attack was carried out — by using genuine employee login details — made it difficult to detect. In the end, the company realized something was wrong when its AWS GuardDuty Alerts system warned it that someone was trying to use its Cloud Identity and Access Management roles to perform unauthorized activity.

A large monitor displaying a security hacking breach warning.
Stock Depot/Getty Images

LastPass has come in for plenty of criticism over its handling of the attacks in recent months, and that disapproval is unlikely to die down in light of the latest revelations. In fact, one security company went so far as to say that LastPass was not a trustworthy app and that users to switch to different password managers.

Right now, LastPass is apparently trying to hide its attack support pages from search engines by adding “<meta name=”robots” content=”noindex”>” code to the pages. That will only make it more difficult for users (and the wider world) to find out what happened, and hardly seems to be done in the spirit of transparency and accountability. Nothing has been published on the company blog either.

If you’re a LastPass customer, it might be better to find an alternative app. Fortunately there are plenty of other superb password managers out there that can reliably protect your important information.

How Windows 11 scrapes your data before you’re even connected to the internet
Aaron Leong
By Aaron Leong
February 8, 2023
windows 10 pro default product key privacy

You toggled the privacy sliders off in Windows 11, you don't want to share your data with Microsoft, and that's the end of it, right? It turns out Windows 11 is collecting a lot of your data regardless, even on a brand-new PC.

Neowin recently reported on a YouTube video by The PC Security Channel where they showed how a brand new Windows 11 laptop versus a fresh Window XP install behaved in terms of what data, if any, was being sent online.

Read more
Experts fear ChatGPT will soon be used in devastating cyberattacks
Alex Blake
By Alex Blake
February 3, 2023
The ChatGPT name next to an OpenAI logo on a black and white background.

ChatGPT has taken the world by storm in recent months, but just as it has amazed people with its technical capabilities, concerns have also been raised over its potential misuse. Now, it seems some IT leaders are worried it will soon be used in major cyberattacks, with the potential to cause devastation in the future.

In a survey of 1,500 IT and cybersecurity professionals conducted by BlackBerry, 51% of respondents believed that ChatGPT will be responsible for a successful cyberattack in the next 12 months. As much as 78% feel that attack will happen within two years, while a handful think it could happen within the next few months.

Read more
This huge password manager exploit may never get fixed
Alex Blake
By Alex Blake
January 31, 2023
A large monitor displaying a security hacking breach warning.

It’s been a bad few months for password managers -- albeit mostly just for LastPass. But after the revelations that LastPass had suffered a major breach, attention is now turning to open-source manager KeePass.

Accusations have been flying that a new vulnerability allows hackers to surreptitiously steal a user’s entire password database in unencrypted plaintext. That’s an incredibly serious claim, but KeePass’s developers are disputing it.

Read more