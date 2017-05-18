Lenovo’s updated laptop family includes its most powerful mobile gaming rig yet

Why it matters to you Lenovo is addressing the entire mobile PC market with a new 2-in-1 device, several laptops, and the company's most powerful mobile gaming rig to date.

Lenovo revealed a huge lineup of laptops slated to arrive in May and June spanning the gaming, mainstream, premium, and 2-in-1 markets. Everything you will see in the following pages will ship with Windows 10 and support Windows Hello via optional fingerprint readers. For most of the non-gaming laptops, Lenovo is shooting for narrow bezels in the display area, such as cramming a 14-inch screen into a 13-inch chassis.

Lenovo Legion Y920

For starters, let us check out the gaming notebook. Shown above, Lenovo says this new entry in its Legion portfolio is its most powerful mobile gaming laptop to date, packing up to a GeForce GTX 1070 discrete GPU and options for two high-performance seventh-generation Intel Core i7 processors. However, the screen resolution is locked to 1,920 x 1,080, so owners wanting Ultra HD gaming will need to connect the laptop to a compatible, external display via the DisplayPort connection.

Other features that stand out with Lenovo’s latest mobile gaming rig include a mechanical keyboard with full RGB backlighting and effects, Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, and what appears to be a dual-storage configuration. The laptop is not exactly lightweight but that is expected due to all the hardware crammed inside. It’s even virtual reality-ready thanks to all the included ports.

Screen size: 17.3 inches Screen resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 Display type: IPS with Nvidia G-Sync Processor: Intel Core i7-7820HK

Intel Core i7-7700HQ Graphics: Up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB GDDR5) System memory: 16GB DDR4 Storage: 512GB SSD

1TB HDD Audio: 2x two-watt JBL speakers

1x three-watt bass subwoofer Connectivity: Killer Wireless AC 1535

Bluetooth 4.0 Ports: 4x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A

1x Thunderbolt 3 Type-C

1x gigabit Ethernet (Killer LAN)

1x HDMI

1x DisplayPort

1x SD card reader (6-in-1) Keyboard: Mechanical with RGB lighting and effects Camera: 720p Battery: Six-cell 90 Watt-hour Li-Polymer Dimensions (inches): 16.7 x 12.4 x 1.41 Weight: 10.14 pounds Materials: ABS plastic Starting price: $2,700 Availability: June 2017 (online)

Lenovo IdeaPad 320S



File this device under Lenovo’s “premium clamshell” family of laptops. Both versions of the IdeaPad 320S are mostly the same outside their obvious screen size differences. What sets them apart is the use of a discrete Nvidia GeForce 940MX graphics chip in the larger model along with a second storage option. Unfortunately, at the time of this writing, we do not have the actual processor information, but Lenovo is likely offering the same Intel chips across both laptops.

Note that these two laptops include a USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-c port. This is a new trend in laptops although it is no faster than the other full-size USB 3.1 Gen1 port provided on the 320S. It also won’t charge a mobile device, so the addition of the Type-C port seems more like keeping up with the latest trend rather than providing something faster that is capable of device recharging.

14 inches 15.6 inches Screen resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 1,920 x 1,080 Display type: IPS IPS Processor: Up to seventh-gen Intel Core i7 Up to seventh-gen Intel Core i7 Graphics: Integrated Nvidia GeForce 940MX (2GB) System memory: 8GB DDR4 8GB DDR4 Storage: Up to 256GB PCIe SSD Up to 512GB PCIe SSD

1TB HDD Audio: Harman speakers with Dolby Audio Harman speakers with Dolby Audio Connectivity: Wireless AC

Bluetooth 4.1 Wireless AC

Bluetooth 4.1 Ports: 1x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C

1x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A

1x USB 2.0 Type-A

1x HDMI 1x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C

1x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A

1x USB 2.0 Type-A

1x HDMI Keyboard: Backlit Backlit Camera: 720p 720p Battery: Three-cell 52 Watt-hour Three-cell 52 Watt-hour Dimensions (inches): 12.9 x 9.31 x 0.76 14.3 x 9.9.2 x 0.78 Weight: 3.74 pounds 4.18 pounds Materials: ABS plastic

Metallic touch paint

two-color tone-on-tone design ABS plastic

Metallic touch paint

two-color tone-on-tone design Starting price: $740 $750 Availability: June 2017 June 2017

Lenovo IdeaPad 320



This laptop belongs to Lenovo’s “mainstream clamshell” family of devices. Offered in two sizes, the smaller 15.6-inch unit will sell with touch and non-touch options whereas the 17.3-inch model will focus on a higher screen resolution. Based on the specs, customers will see a number of different configurations for both form factors consisting of processors up to Intel’s seventh-generation Core i7, up to 16GB of system memory, and up to 2TB of storage via a mechanical hard drive. Both will rely on integrated graphics provided by the Intel chips.

What is interesting about the IdeaPad 320 is that it includes an optical drive for reading and writing DVDs, which is not all that common on laptops as of late. The keyboard does not offer any backlighting, so you need a book light or a flashlight while secretly typing in the dark. Like the 320S, this notebook has a USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C port that does not charge and is not any faster than the two supplied full-size USB 3.1 Gen1 ports.

15.6 inches 17.3 inches Screen resolution: 1,366 x 768, optional touch 1,600 x 900, no touch Display type: TN TN Processor: Up to seventh-gen Intel Core i7 Up to seventh-gen Intel Core i7 Graphics: Integrated Integrated System memory: Up to 16GB DDR4 Up to 16GB DDR4 Storage: Up to 2TB HDD (SATA 3)

1x DVD-R/W drive Up to 2TB HDD (SATA 3)

1x DVD-R/W drive Audio: Dolby Audio Dolby Audio Connectivity: Wireless AC

Bluetooth Wireless AC

Bluetooth Ports: 1x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C

2x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A

1x HDMI

1x Ethernet

1x SD card reader (4-in-1)

1x Headphone/mic combo 1x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C

2x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A

1x HDMI

1x Ethernet

1x SD card reader (4-in-1)

1x Headphone/mic combo Keyboard: Standard no backlighting Standard no backlighting Camera: Up to 720p Up to 720p Battery: Two-cell 30 Watt-hour Two-cell 30 Watt-hour Dimensions (inches): 14.9 x 10.2 x 0.9 16.4 x 11.5 x 0.9 Weight: 4.85 pounds (starting) 6.17 pounds (starting) Materials: ABS plastic

Soft and metallic touch paint

Two-color tone-on-tone design ABS plastic

Soft and metallic touch paint

Two-color tone-on-tone design Options: Fingerprint reader Fingerprint reader Starting price: $440 (non-touch)

$490 (touch) $490 Availability: June 2017 June 2017

Lenovo IdeaPad 720S

This is Lenovo’s premium thin and light solution measuring at just 0.63-inches thin. Weighing 3.4 pounds, the laptop will ship in several configurations with processors up to Intel’s seventh-generation Core i7, up to 16GB of system memory, and up to 512GB of storage. It will also be powered by a discrete GeForce 940MX graphics chip from Nvidia.

Note in the specs that unlike the IdeaPad 320 and 320S, the Type-C port on this laptop is powered by Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. As a comparison, Thunderbolt 3 is capable of up to 40Gbps whereas USB 3.1 Gen1 only moves at 5Gbps and USB 3.1 Gen2 zooms at 10Gbps. That said, Thunderbolt 3 tech is fast enough to support Ultra HD video output and external graphics chips.

Screen size: 14 inches Screen resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 Display type: IPS Processor: Up to seventh-gen Intel Core i7 Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 940MX System memory: Up to 16GB DDR4 Storage: Up to 512GB SSD PCIe Audio: JBL speakers with Dolby Audio Connectivity: Wireless AC

Bluetooth Ports: 1x Thunderbolt 3 Type-C

2x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A

1x HDMI Keyboard: Standard backlit Camera: 720p Battery: Four-cell 56 Watt-hour Dimensions (inches): 12.6 x 8.78 x 0.63 Weight: 3.4 pounds Materials: Top – Magnesium/aluminum

Bottom – Aluminum Options: Fingerprint reader Starting price: $970 Availability: June 2017

Lenovo Flex 5

Finally, we have Lenovo’s latest mainstream multi-mode 2-in-1 device. Arriving in two flavors, the Flex 5 will rely on seventh-generation processors from Intel up to the Core i7, a discrete GeForce 940MX graphics chip from Nvidia, and up to 16GB of system memory. The specs indicate dual storage options, too, spanning an SSD (up to 512GB) and a hard drive (1TB).

As the specs show, the Flex 5 will feature a flexible 360-degree hinge enabling four viewing modes: laptop, stand, tent, and tablet. The device will also have optional support for Lenovo’s Active Pen stylus for on-screen handwriting, illustration, and so on. The Flex 5 specs report an option for a fingerprint reader too supported by Windows Hello for password-free access.