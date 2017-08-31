Lenovo Yoga, Miix PCs invade IFA sporting 8th Gen Intel Core and 3D cameras

Why it matters to you Lenovo is beefing up its 2-in-1 and detachable portfolio with Intel's 8th Gen Core processors so you can get things done faster when on the go.

Lenovo has introduced a trio of new devices — the Lenovo Yoga 920, the 12.5-inch Yoga 720, and the Miix 520 — at the IFA 2017 show in Berlin. The Yoga 720 is the only model in the trio that doesn’t rely on Intel’s new eighth-generation Core processors, nor does it offer a built-in camera with 3D capabilities. Pricing starts at $650, but you won’t see these 2-in-1s and detachables until October 2017.

Lenovo Yoga 920

Lenovo has not provided a detailed list of processorsthat it’s using for this model, but says preset configurations will include up to an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor. That could reach back into its seventh-generation Core i3/i5/i7 families, as well as the four eighth-generation Core i5/i7 chips Intel revealed just before the solar eclipse. You won’t see a discrete graphics chip here, thus the screen is powered by the integrated component each CPU provides.

The Yoga 920 ships with a 360-degree watchband hinge so you can configure it to meet your current needs, such as laptop, tent, stand, and tablet form factors. It supports Windows Ink and Lenovo’s optional Active Pen 2 peripheral, so you could fold the Yoga 920 into a tablet to make handwritten notes during a presentation, or illustrate a scene when visiting the park.

What you won’t find on the new Yoga 920 is a handful of ports. Instead, it supplies one standard USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A port and two Thunderbolt 3 Type-C ports. With the latter two, you can expand the 2-in-1’s connectivity using optional adapters, such as DisplayPort and HDMI video output, gigabit Ethernet, and more. Your best bet would be to purchase a Thunderbolt 3 dock providing all of these connections in one external device.

The new Yoga 920 includes a configuration with Lenovo’s WorldView camera, which you can use to capture real-world objects in 3D. These objects can be thrown onto an overlay in your digital content using the included Magic Window app.

Lenovo said it plans to ship limited-edition models packing Gorilla Glass cover designs. There will be three in all: Vibes, Star Wars Special Edition Rebel Alliance, and Star Wars Special Edition Galactic Empire.

Here are the specifications: