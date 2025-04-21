LG’s latest smart monitor can roll on wheels, but needs a power plug

LG has come up with the Smart Monitor Swing, a unique mobile display that combines a 31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS touchscreen with a stand featuring built-in wheels. Designed for users who prioritize portability, the Swing is said to be a follow-up for LG’s StanbyME portable screen.

Unlike the StanbyME, there is no built-in battery as the monitor comes with a dedicated power adapter, a questionable choice since one would be restricted by the length of the power cord itself.

According to the product video, the display and stand are easy to install or dismantle with the push of a button. The screen is connected to a fully articulating arm that can tilt, swivel, and rotate into portrait orientation. It’s designed to serve multiple use cases ranging from a vertical dashboard for productivity apps to a horizontally aligned media hub.

Running on webOS, LG says that the Smart Monitor Swing doesn’t need a PC to function. Users can install apps directly onto the monitor, stream content, attend video calls, or browse the web using the included remote or touch controls.

The monitor is equipped with three USB-C ports, offering up to 65W of power delivery, and two HDMI ports, allowing one to connect laptops, game consoles, or other devices. There’s also built-in stereo speakers that eliminate the need for external audio in most scenarios.

LG says the Smart Monitor Swing is targeted at content creators, digital signage, hybrid workers, and anyone who values a flexible and clutter-free workspace. For clean aesthetics, the monitor’s design also includes cable management along and a hidden power adapter compartment in the base of the stand.

As of now, the company has not confirmed whether the product will be available globally, but the new Smart Monitor Swing is reportedly going on sale in South Korea starting April 24 via its official online store. The monitor is priced at 1,049,000 Won in South Korea, which is approximately $740 USD.