Meta made insane offers in bid to nab OpenAI talent, Altman claims

By
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman during the Uncapped podcast in June 2025.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman during the Uncapped podcast in June 2025. Uncapped

OpenAI chief Sam Altman has said that Meta tried to tempt his top AI researchers to switch sides by offering hiring bonuses of $100 million. Yes, you read that right — $100 million. Altman said that up to now, none of his top team have left for Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta.

Altman made the claim on Tuesday in the Uncapped podcast, hosted by his brother, Jack.

“[Meta] started making these giant offers to a lot of people on our team,” the OpenAI boss said. “You know, like $100 million signing bonuses, more than that (in) compensation per year.”

He added: “I’m really happy that, at least so far, none of our best people have decided to take them up on that.”

The crazy offer is a mark of the intense competition that exists in the AI space, with Meta keen to avoid falling behind the likes of OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft when it comes to building out compelling AI products.

Indeed, the tech industry is witnessing an unprecedented battle for AI researchers, with compensation packages reaching levels previously unseen outside of elite finance or sports. 

The situation means that AI companies are also having to make some major offers to current employees in order to keep them on board. OpenAI has reportedly offered retention bonuses of several million dollars to persuade its top researchers to stay — on top of their reported $10 million annual pay — with Altman saying in Tuesday’s podcast that he thinks the financial rewards for his staff will grow over time. “I think it’s incentive aligned [at OpenAI], with mission first and economic rewards and everything else following from that,” he said.

In a Reuters report last month, leading OpenAI researcher Noam Brown said that when he was looking at job opportunities two years ago, he was courted by tech industry’s elite players. “Lunch with Google founder Sergey Brin, poker at Sam Altman’s, and a private jet visit from an eager investor,” the report said.

Brown said that even though it wasn’t the best offer financially, he ended up going with OpenAI as the company seemed intent on putting the right level of resources into its efforts.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Editors’ Recommendations

Meta is training AI on your data. Users say opting out doesn’t work.
Meta AI WhatsApp widget.

Imagine a tech giant telling you that it wants your Instagram and Facebook posts to train its AI models. And that too, without any incentive. You could, however, opt out of it, as per the company. But as you proceed with the official tools to back out and prevent AI from gobbling your social content, they simply don’t work. 

That’s what users of Facebook and Instagram are now reporting. Nate Hake, publisher and founding chief of Travel Lemming, shared that he got an email from Meta about using his social media content for AI training. However, the link to the opt-out form provided by Meta doesn’t work.

Read more
OpenAI might start watermarking ChatGPT images — but only for free users
OpenAI press image

Everyone has been talking about ChatGPT's new image-generation feature lately, and it seems the excitement isn't over yet. As always, people have been poking around inside the company's apps and this time, they've found mentions of a watermark feature for generated images.

Spotted by X user Tibor Blaho, the line of code image_gen_watermark_for_free seems to suggest that the feature would only slap watermarks on images generated by free users -- giving them yet another incentive to upgrade to a paid subscription.

Read more
Meta’s latest open source AI models challenge GPT, Gemini, and Claude
Meta AI widget on Home Screen.

Meta has announced the latest iteration of its open-source AI model family Llama 4, which the brand has developed while competition in the generative AI industry continues to intensify.

The new AI family includes four models, and Meta detailed Llama 4 Scout, Llama 4 Maverick, and Llama 4 Behemoth. Meta detailed on its AI website that the models were trained on “large amounts of unlabeled text, image, and video data.” This indicates that the models will have varied multimodal capabilities.

Read more