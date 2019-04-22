Microsoft deal takes up to $400 off select Surface Book 2 laptops

Share

If you have your heart set on Microsoft’s flagship convertible laptop, the Microsoft Store is running a promotion that will save you up to $400 off the price of the Microsoft Surface Book 2. With Microsoft’s discounted prices range from $1,149 for the base configuration and as high as $3,099 when the Surface Book 2 is fully configured.

The convertible laptop comes with either a 13.5- or 15-inch detachable display that will allow this PC to quickly convert between a notebook and a tablet by being able to remove the keyboard. Unlike the Surface Pro 6, the Surface Book 2’s keyboard base is included in the configuration, so you won’t need to spend extra money to buy a Type Cover keyboard folio. Additionally, the more solid keyboard base on the Surface Book 2 means that this laptop will feel a lot more solid when you’re working on the device while it’s resting on your lap.

At the base $1,149 price, you’re getting a 13.5-inch model with 8GB RAM, a 7th-Generation Intel Core i5 processor without discrete graphics, and 128GB of storage. Other 13.5-inch configurations include:

8th-Generation Intel Core i7 processor with discrete Nvidia graphics, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage for $2,299.

8th-Generation Intel Core i7 processor with discrete Nvidia graphics, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of storage for $2,799.

If you need a larger display, Microsoft’s 15-inch configurations start at $2,299, which includes 16GB RAM, Intel 8th-Generation Core i7 processor with Nvidia graphics, and 256GB of storage. All 15-inch models come with discrete graphics and 16GB of RAM. For the 15-inch model, users can only configure the amount of storage that ships on the Surface Book 2. A 15-inch configuration with 512GB of storage is priced at $2,699, while a model with 1TB costs $3,099.

See Deals

Before you make the plunge and pick up a discounted Surface Book 2, be sure to read our review of the convertible laptop. And to see how the Surface Book 2 compares to other members of Microsoft’s mobile Surface lineup, you can also read our reviews of the Surface Laptop, Surface Go, and Surface Pro 6. Other competitors to the Surface Book 2 include Dell’s excellently rated XPS 13 laptops, which are seeing discounts right now, and HP’s Spectre x360 lineup, which swaps out the Surface Book 2’s detachable keyboard design for a 360-degree hinge to help it achieve a similar convertible design.