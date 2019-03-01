Digital Trends
The MOFT laptop stand hides a secret that makes MacBooks comfortable to use

Arif Bacchus
Laptops are great for productivity, but prolonged use can sometimes cause neck pain and other problems. Various types of stands can help address this issue, but most are bulky and aren’t exactly portable. Well, the MOFT invisible laptop stand sets out to change that and make your MacBook — or any other laptop — more comfortable to use.

Short for “mobile office for travelers,” the MOFT invisible laptop stand weights just 2.3 ounces and is roughly a ninth of an inch thick. Constructed out of a unique polyurethane and fiberglass material, the stand attaches to the back of any laptop with the use of glue, so it won’t leave mark or scratches on the finish.

Once attached, the MOFT is easy to open and close. It functions with magnets and can offer up to two different elevation levels for various levels of comfort. One adjustment puts your laptop up to an elevation of 3 inches or 25 degrees, and a second applies a “low-lifting mode.” This second mode takes the pressure off your wrists and elevates your laptop to 15 degrees or roughly 2 inches.

MOFT is compatible with most devices that are up to 15.6 inches in size. It is best used on laptops or tablets with a flat bottom and with no vents in the center area of the hinge. The team behind MOFT guarantees the stand can hold up to 18 pounds of weight, so there is the possibility that it might even work with some smaller gaming laptops and devices heavier than a MacBook.

“We set out to make sure every road warrior can work absolutely anywhere with ease and comfort. That’s where MOFT comes in. It’s lightweight, portable, convenient, patented, and feels “invisible,” explains the team behind the MOFT.

The MOFT is currently available on Kickstarter for $19 and comes in a selection of different colors. Appropriately themed toward MacBooks, the colorways include silver, space gray, gold, and rose gold. If you choose to back the project, you’ll get a delivery date in April. You can also enjoy a 21-percent discount, as the MOFT is scheduled to sell for $24 once the Kickstarter phase ends and it heads to retailers. Other tiers are also available on Kickstarter, bundling in multiple MOFT stands for an increased price. As always, though, you should exercise caution when participating in any crowdfunded project.

