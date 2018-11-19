Digital Trends
Computing

Service restored after glitch locks out Microsoft Office 365 business users

Chuong Nguyen
By
microsoft headquarters
Albertus Engbers/123rf

After Office 365 business users reported that they were unable to log in to their accounts in the early morning hours of Monday, November 19, Microsoft has acknowledged the issue and applied a fix that’s slowly beginning to restore service to affected users. Microsoft says the issue was caused by a problem related to the company’s multifactor authentication services.

Because Microsoft’s multifactor authentication services went down globally, users were unable to get the secondary six-digit code that is required to log in to their accounts, TechCrunch reported. The codes are typically either sent via text messages, push notifications, or through a hardware key. Microsoft has not disclosed what caused the multifactor authentication system to go offline, as engineers are continuing to investigate the problem. In the meantime, Microsoft has applied a hotfix to remedy the problem, allowing users to slowly regain access to their Office 365 accounts.

Azure users were also impacted by the glitch. “… Asia-Pacific and the Americas regions may experience difficulties signing into Azure resources, such as Azure Active Directory, when multifactor authentication is required by policy,” Microsoft posted on its Azure status update page.

“We’ve applied some additional mitigation actions to implement some relief in the environment and have observed that a subset of authentication requests are completing successfully,” Microsoft stated in an Office 365 status update page. The company noted that the hotfix “took time to propagate across the impacted regions, primarily Europe and Asia-Pacific.”

Most security experts generally recommend that users enable multifactor authentication on their accounts. In addition to requiring a username and password for logging into accounts, multifactor authentication secures an account with an additional piece of information, like a dynamically generated six-digit code that’s only valid for a specific amount of time. This makes it far more difficult for a hacker that has your username and password to log into your account.

When Google rolled outs its security key policy for employees, the company claimed that it greatly reduced phishing attacks and its security exposure. Consumers can secure their online account with two-factor authentication, a hardware-based security key, or a multifactor authentication app, like Microsoft Authenticator or Google Authenticator.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

All the best Target Black Friday deals for 2018
HP Spectre x360 13-ae002xx review
Product Review

Flexible and fast, HP's Spectre x360 is the 2-in-1 for every occasion

HP’s late-2017 refresh of the Spectre x360 13 convertible 2-in-1 leverages Intel’s eighth-generation CPUs for significantly improved performance and battery life. The thin and light frame is also tweaked, and looks better than ever.
Posted By Mark Coppock
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

The best MacBook deals for November 2018

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Microsoft Surface Pro 6
Computing

All the best deals on Surface products for Black Friday

A number of retailers are discounting Surface devices for Black Friday. Be it the Surface Pro 2017, Surface Pro 6, or the Surface Go, here's a look at how (and where) you can save big on Surface this holiday season.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best google chrome games spelunky
Gaming

These are the coolest games you can play on your Google Chrome browser right now

Not only is Google Chrome a fantastic web browser, it's also a versatile gaming platform that you can access from just about anywhere. Here are a few of our favorite titles for the platform.
Posted By Brendan Hesse
target black friday deals 14819491211 525769fa19 k
Deals

All the best Target Black Friday deals for 2018

The mega-retailer opens its doors to the most competitive shoppers at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 22, and signs indicate that the retailer means business this year. We've sifted through all of the deals, from consumer electronics to small…
Posted By Bruce Brown, Aaron Mamiit
microsoft surface go
Computing

Microsoft drops Surface Go price to $350 for Black Friday week

The Microsoft Surface Go convertible tablet has seen a large price drop this Black Friday sales season, lowering the base model to $350 and even the upgraded ones have seen $50 knocked off of their asking price.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to convert m4a files to mp3
Computing

M4A is great for quality, but not for storage. Here's how to convert to MP3

Despite its remarkable ability to retain audio fidelity at a smaller size, M4a files aren't the best when it comes to compatibility. Check out our basic guide on how to convert M4a files to MP3.
Posted By Mark Coppock
amazon black friday deals 2
Smart Home

All the best Amazon Black Friday deals for 2018

Amazon may be an online-only retailer, but that doesn’t mean its Black Friday sales are anything to sniff at. In fact, due to its online status, Amazon has huge flexibility with the range of products and deals it can offer. Here's our…
Posted By Bruce Brown
Deals

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Best Buy Black Friday Deals
Deals

The Best Black Friday Deals from Best Buy in 2018

We've been hard at work assembling all the best Black Friday deals Best Buy offers in 2018 and putting them in one place to save you time and money this holiday season. From laptops to TVs, game consoles to smart speakers and much more…
Posted By Georgina Torbet, AJ Dellinger
best ergonomic mouse logitech mx master header
Computing

Detangle your desk with a mighty wireless mouse. Here are our six favorites

If you're looking for the best wireless mouse on the market, we've got the list for you!. These six models have something for everyone, whether you're a hardcore gamer or simply looking to ward off carpal tunnel.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Razer Blade base model compared
Computing

Razer takes up to $500 off of its Blade gaming laptops for Black Friday

If you're a fan of Razer's understated aesthetics that earned the Blade comparisons with Apple's laptops, you can score some big savings on Black Friday, as Razer is offering up to $500 discounts off of its gaming notebooks.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Computing

Reluctant to give your email address away? Here's how to make a disposable one

Want to sign up for a service without the risk of flooding your inbox with copious amounts of spam and unwanted email? You might want to consider using disposable email addresses via one of these handy services.
Posted By Jon Martindale