Dell claims ‘world’s thinnest’ 2-in-1 throne with new Latitude model

Why it matters to you Dell is targeting professionals with its two new Latitude 2-in-1 devices packing lightweight designs, increased security, and wireless charging technology.

Dell previously announced that its shipments of Windows-based 2-in-1 devices grew 48 percent during the first quarter of 2017. Months later, the company wants to increase that growth by introducing two more devices addressing the professional market: the Dell Latitude 7285 and the Dell Latitude 7389. Packing business-focused features like Intel vPro technology, facial recognition, and storage encryption, they follow the Dell Latitude 5289 2-in-1 convertible released in April with a starting price of $900.

Dell Latitude 7285 Detachable 2-in-1

Promoted as the world’s thinnest and lightest Windows-based detachable 2-in-1 device to date, the Dell Latitude 7285 is a “premium,” commercial product targeting mobile professionals. The tablet portion measures just 0.28 inches thick while sporting a bright, 12.3-inch screen and seventh-generation processors from Intel. Surprisingly, what you won’t find here is USB-based technology, but rather two Thunderbolt 3 ports with a Type-C interface pushing data at up to 40 gigabits per second.

“It’s the world’s first wireless charging 2-in-1 destined to modernize today’s workspace by further eliminating wires,” Dell says. “Integrating WiTricity’s magnetic resonance wireless charging technology, the device is built to transform any workspace into a clutter-free environment.”

Shown in the images above, the Dell Latitude 7285 supports the company’s optional wireless charging mat for re-energizing the battery without any wires. There’s also the optional wireless charging keyboard that supports the mat along with an optional wireless dock that depends on Wireless AD connectivity. As the specs show below, Dell provides an option for a tri-band wireless component supporting both Wireless AD (up to 4.7Gbps) and Wireless AC (up to 867Mbps) connectivity.

On the software front, the Dell Latitude 7285 ships with the company’s Dell Client Command Suite. However, Dell also provides its optional Dell Data Security and Management Software suite that includes Dell Data Guardian, Dell Threat Defense, VMware Airwatch, and more.

Here are the Dell Latitude 7285 hardware specifications and options:

Screen size: 12.3 inches with 10-point multi-touch Screen brightness: Up to 400 nits Screen resolution: 2,880 x 1,920 Processor: Intel Core i5-7Y54

Intel Core i5-7Y57 (vPro)

Intel Core i7-7Y75 (vPro) Graphics: Integrated HD Graphics 615 Memory: Up to 16GB LPDDR3 memory @ 1,866MHz Storage

(primary): Up to 512GB M.2 SSD (PCIe/NVMe)*

*OPAL SED option in late 2017++ Storage

(secondary): Up to 512GB M.2 SSD (PCIe/NVMe) in WWAN slot Connectivity: Wireless AC (2×2) (Up to 867Mbps)

Bluetooth 4.2

Intel Tri-Band 17265 (Wireless AD + Wireless AC) Connectivity

(mobile broadband): Qualcomm Snapdragon X7 LTE-A (AT&T, Version, and Sprint) Ports/Buttons: 2x Thunderbolt 3

1x uSIM card slot) WWAN only)

1x uSD 3.0 memory card reader

1x Noble Wedge Lock slot

1x Windows Home button

1x I2C for Keyboard connection

1x headphone/microphone combo jack Cameras: 720p user-facing

8MP world-facing

Infrared camera supporting Windows Hello Audio Integrated array microphones with noise reduction

2x speakers with MaxxAudio Pro Sensors: Gyroscope

Magnetometer

Accelerometer

Ambient Light Sensor

GPS (via WWAN card only) Dimensions

(tablet only): 10.8 (W) x 0.28 (H) x 8.2 (D) inches Weight: 1.5 pounds tablet only

3.01 pounds with Productivity keyboard Battery: 34 Watt hour with ExpressCharge

34 Watt hour Long Life Cycle (late 2017) Operating system: Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Windows 10 Pro 64-bit Accessories: Productivity Keyboard ($250)

Wireless Charging Keyboard ($380)

Wireless Charging Mat ($200)

Dell Active Stylus Pen ($50) Starting price: $1,200

Dell Latitude 7389 Convertible 2-in-1

As the spiritual successor to the Dell Latitude 5289 2-in-1 convertible, this model sports a 360-degree hinge that transitions between four modes: laptop, tablet, stand, and tent. However, it packs a larger screen at 13.3 inches compared to the 12.3-inch screen on the older Latitude 5289 model.

As shown in the hardware specifications below, Dell will sell various configurations spanning four seventh-generation processors from Intel. They’re backed by up to 16GB of system memory, and storage options relying on solid state disks. Note that customers can configure the new convertible with two storage devices if no WWAN card is installed.

On the security front, the Dell Latitude 7389 can be configured with an infrared camera for password-free facial recognition, a fingerprint scanner, a Smart Card reader, and more. There’s even an option for a self-encrypting solid state disk with up to 512GB of storage.

Other notable features offered with the Dell Latitude 7389 include a backlit keyboard, an optional tri-band Wireless AD connectivity component, support or Dell’s Active Pen, and support for Intel’s vPro technology. This model doesn’t arrive until August, so expect Dell to provide pricing details as the launch date approaches.