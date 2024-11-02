 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Features

One more year of the iMac Pro being missing in action

By
Apple iMac Pro News
Apple

This week, Apple announced a new M4 iMac. It got some upgrades that help make it more appealing to creatives and pros, such as the more powerful M4 chip, Thunderbolt 4, upgraded camera, and nano-texture display.

But an iMac Pro, this is not.

Recommended Videos

A more larger and more powerful iMac has been missing in the lineup since before the transition to Apple Silicon. Despite Apple’s insistence that it completed the transition to Apple Silicon in 2022, a 27-inch iMac is still missing. Is there any hope?

Has it been replaced?

Apple Mac Studio top down view showing PC and keyboard.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

Yet conspicuous by its absence was any kind of larger iMac equipped with an M4 chip. Close to four years after the iMac Pro was discontinued, we’re still left wondering what — if anything — Apple plans for its plus-sized all-in-one computer.

And because of that, I can’t help feeling that there’s a noticeable gap in Apple’s desktop Mac lineup, whether we’re talking about a beefy iMac Pro or simply a larger iMac with the same colorful design as Apple’s base model. But will Apple actually do anything about this situation?

For its part, Apple has said that it thinks the combination of the Mac Studio and the Studio Display is a great combination for professional users. And on that point, it might be right: together, the Mac Studio and Studio Display start at $3,598, which is much cheaper than the iMac Pro’s old starting price of $4,999. Sure, the outcome is not quite as sleek, but it does a great job for almost $1,500 less. Who can argue with that?

In that regard, I’m inclined to agree that a true iMac Pro probably doesn’t need to be brought back, and that Apple was right to keep it out of the recent Mac announcements. It feels like more of a “nice to have” than an absolute essential, and I doubt that’s enough justification for Apple.

But what about the larger desktop iMac with an M4 Pro? Apple used to sell the iMac in both 21.5-inch and 27-inch sizes, yet now your only choice is the 24-inch iMac. For people who want a larger all-in-one computer without needing the beefier components (or hefty price tag) of the Mac Studio and Studio Display, there are few options from Apple.

Missing in action

Apple's John Ternus discusses the iMac at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in 2017.
Apple

Over the past few months, the idea that Apple was planning to release a bigger iMac in the fall simply hasn’t been on the agenda. In fact, there have been precious few rumors surrounding this mooted device at all in the last year or so. To me, that implies either that a larger iMac is a long way off, or that it’s not happening at all.

Even the upgrades seen by the actually existing iMac are minor at the moment. Sure, this year we’ve had a few new colors, a Thunderbolt 4 upgrade and, yes, the M4 chip, but it’s not exactly a radical overhaul of the iMac. Does this computer simply not sell well enough for Apple to devote significant resources to it? If so, that could explain why we’re not seeing a larger model — perhaps Apple just doesn’t think an upgrade like that is worth anyone’s time.

If so, that’s a sad state of affairs for such an iconic computer, but such is the world of technology. Things move on at such a rapid pace that it’s inevitable that some once-popular devices will get left behind.

The other possibility is that Apple is merely biding its time until it feels the larger iMac is ready before releasing it. The iMac doesn’t sell in huge numbers like iPhones and MacBooks, so it’s less important for Apple to get new updates out of the door every single year. We’ve already heard that Apple is still “exploring” the idea of a larger iMac, with Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman previously stating that Apple is still working on the product. When the timeframes are longer, Apple can afford to move at a slower pace.

I can’t tell you for sure whether Apple is ever going to bring back an iMac with a bigger screen, or what form that will take if it does happen. But what is certain is that we’ve got at least another year ahead of us before we see the next iMac upgrade. Let’s hope that one comes with some better news for fans of larger displays.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Alex Blake
Alex Blake
Computing Writer
Alex Blake has been working with Digital Trends since 2019, where he spends most of his time writing about Mac computers…
Massive M4 MacBook Pro leaks have been ‘confirmed’ to be true
Russian YouTuber Romancev768 with what is claimed to be a real M4 MacBook Pro unit.

Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen a spate of leaks showing off what are alleged to be the upcoming M4 MacBook Pro. From photos of retail boxes to full-blown unboxing videos, the internet has been awash with the next MacBook Pro, despite the fact that Apple hasn’t even announced it yet.

Despite the constant media attention, there have been consistent doubts about the leaks -- for some, they just had a few too many question marks to be trusted. Yet Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has just dropped a bombshell by throwing his weight behind the leaks, writing in his latest Power On newsletter: “I can confirm that these are indeed Apple’s upcoming M4 MacBook Pros.” Gurman is one of the most accurate and consistent Apple leakers in the business and claims to have sources deep inside the company. So, when he says something is genuine, there’s a good chance he’s right.

Read more
These M4 MacBook Pro leaks are a goldmine of secret info
Russian YouTuber Romancev768 with what is claimed to be a real M4 MacBook Pro unit.

Apple's known for locking down its secrets under lock and key. But not these past few weeks.

The company hasn’t even announced the M4 MacBook Pro, yet we’ve apparently learned pretty much everything there is to know about the upcoming laptop thanks to a series of purported high-profile leaks and unboxing videos that have shown off the device from every angle. For a firm as security conscious as Apple, having the MacBook Pro spoiled in this way is close to catastrophic.

Read more
These M4 MacBook Pro leaks are getting insane, and I don’t know what to believe anymore
An open MacBook Pro on a table.

Apple has yet to announce an October Mac event, but leaks for the M4 MacBook Pro continue to circulate. A new tweet from Apple leaker ShrimpApplePro and a new Russian unboxing video have been spotted by Tom's Hardware, giving this possibly true and definitely unprecedented Apple leak more steam. The tweet claims a seller on a private Facebook group has 200 units of the M4 MacBook Pro for sale, adding: "This is probably the biggest warehouse leakage I've ever seen."

https://x.com/VNchocoTaco/status/1843133165302591861?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1843133165302591861%7Ctwgr%5E3d007d4bc86ddf38301ce5446103d04c8e8215f5%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tomshardware.com%2Flaptops%2Fapple-macbook-pro-m4-leakage-gets-serious-with-200-units-reportedly-up-for-sale-on-social-media

Read more