Panther Lake launch timeline looks clearer after first public showcase

Intel’s Panther Lake chip has now been showcased in public, with the tech brand putting it on display at the Embedded World 2025 conference in Nuremberg, Germany.

The Dutch publication, PC Games Hardware shared images of the chip on display, noting that this is the first time the Panther Lake SoC has been seen publicly, not being held up by Intel’s former CEO Pat Gelsinger. With the company discussing more of its plans and timelines for the Panther Lake rollout in 2025 and beyond at the conference, more of the component’s release strategy has become a lot clearer.

Also referred to as the “Core Ultra 300” mobile platform, Intel is banking on the Panther Lake being a powerful chip as it will be manufactured on the company’s custom 18A process. Panther Lake follows the Core Ultra 100 “Meteor Lake” chip, which was released in 2023, and the Core Ultra 200 “Lunar Lake” chip, which is Intel’s current flagship.

Wccftech noted that Intel’s Foundry business is counting on a successful rollout of the Panther Lake to propel its future in the market.

The company has already detailed plans to introduce the Panther Lake-H lineup as its premiere offering, then Panther Lake-HX, and others. The coming chip will likely feature the Cougar Cove P-Cores and Skymont E-Cores architectures, as per current reports.

Additionally, it is set to include the third-generation Xe3, onboard iGPU, codenamed “Celestial.” The component follows the second-generation Xe 2 GPU “Battlemage”. The Xe3 is expected to support at least 16 cores, powering up to 180 TOPS of AI power among its specifications, Wccftech noted.

While the Core Ultra 300 is set to be manufactured under the 18A process, PC Games Hardware noted that Intel has split its production between its own Foundry and TSMC, with the latter manufacturer taking charge of the Xe3 graphics portion of the chip.

Overall, Intel is still set to announce Panther Lake during the mid-2025 timeframe. This should put hardware partners on schedule to have products ready by January, in time for the coming CES 2026. The industry will surely be excited to see how the SoC will perform alongside similar next-generation chips from competitors.