 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Panther Lake launch timeline looks clearer after first public showcase

By
An Intel Foundry employee holds a chip between fingertips.
Intel

Intel’s Panther Lake chip has now been showcased in public, with the tech brand putting it on display at the Embedded World 2025 conference in Nuremberg, Germany.

The Dutch publication, PC Games Hardware shared images of the chip on display, noting that this is the first time the Panther Lake SoC has been seen publicly, not being held up by Intel’s former CEO Pat Gelsinger. With the company discussing more of its plans and timelines for the Panther Lake rollout in 2025 and beyond at the conference, more of the component’s release strategy has become a lot clearer.

The Intel Pather Lake SoC showcased at the Embedded World 2025. Captured by PC Games Hardware.
PCGH

Also referred to as the “Core Ultra 300” mobile platform, Intel is banking on the Panther Lake being a powerful chip as it will be manufactured on the company’s custom 18A process. Panther Lake follows the Core Ultra 100 “Meteor Lake” chip, which was released in 2023, and the Core Ultra 200 “Lunar Lake” chip, which is Intel’s current flagship.

Recommended Videos

Wccftech noted that Intel’s Foundry business is counting on a successful rollout of the Panther Lake to propel its future in the market.
The company has already detailed plans to introduce the Panther Lake-H lineup as its premiere offering, then Panther Lake-HX, and others. The coming chip will likely feature the Cougar Cove P-Cores and Skymont E-Cores architectures, as per current reports.

Additionally, it is set to include the third-generation Xe3, onboard iGPU, codenamed “Celestial.” The component follows the second-generation Xe 2 GPU “Battlemage”. The Xe3 is expected to support at least 16 cores, powering up to 180 TOPS of AI power among its specifications, Wccftech noted.

While the Core Ultra 300 is set to be manufactured under the 18A process, PC Games Hardware noted that Intel has split its production between its own Foundry and TSMC, with the latter manufacturer taking charge of the Xe3 graphics portion of the chip.

Overall, Intel is still set to announce Panther Lake during the mid-2025 timeframe. This should put hardware partners on schedule to have products ready by January, in time for the coming CES 2026. The industry will surely be excited to see how the SoC will perform alongside similar next-generation chips from competitors.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Fionna Agomuoh
Fionna Agomuoh
Computing Writer
Fionna Agomuoh is a Computing Writer at Digital Trends. She covers a range of topics in the computing space, including…
This next CPU generation is starting to feel skippable for gamers
The AMD Ryzen 5 9600X between two finger tips.

The two most exciting PC components to upgrade are the graphics card and the processor. We haven't seen next-gen graphics cards yet, and we're unlikely to see them this year, but both Intel and AMD have released (or will release) new processors. However, this generation of CPUs is quickly turning out to be the one to skip.

With AMD Ryzen 9000 series already here, and with Intel Arrow Lake-S on the imminent horizon, you'd think that gamers would be lining up to upgrade. But as a gamer, I haven't felt less excited about a generation of CPUs in quite a long time.
Ryzen 9000 barely makes a difference

Read more
Intel Arrow Lake gets possible pricing and release date
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger presents Intel's roadmap including Arrow Lake, Lunar Lake, and Panther Lake.

We haven't even gotten an official release date for Intel Arrow Lake, but the one we know of is already being pushed back. Many leaks pointed to an October 10 release, but now, one source claims that Intel won't launch its next-gen top desktop processors until October 24. This only applies to the K and KF-series CPUs -- the non-K variants won't arrive until much later. We've also gotten a peek at some of the possible pricing.

Fortunately, the delay doesn't appear to be major. According to HKEPC on X (formerly Twitter), the launch of Intel Arrow Lake-S has now been pushed back from October 17 to October 24. This is somewhat inconsistent with previous leaks, but not really -- it appears that Intel had always planned to announce Arrow Lake on October 10, with availability starting on October 17. Now, we might still hear about the CPUs on October 10, but they won't appear on the shelves until two weeks later.

Read more
Qualcomm might be Intel’s savior after all
The Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus

Qualcomm is reportedly considering a strategic acquisition of Intel's PC client business, marking a significant shift for the ARM chipset maker. If this move materializes, it could reshape the competitive landscape of the PC industry, giving Qualcomm a foothold in the x86-dominated market while allowing Intel to refocus on its broader growth initiatives.

According to an exclusive report from Reuters, two anonymous sources hinted at these discussions. However, no formal communication has occurred between Intel and Qualcomm so far. An Intel spokesperson emphasized the company’s “deep commitment” to its PC business, echoing statements made at the recent Core Ultra Series 2 launch in Berlin.

Read more