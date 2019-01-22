Digital Trends
Computing

Work and play anywhere with these portable, large-screen monitors

Anita George
By
gemini monitor press photo
UNICK press photo/UNICK Kickstarter

Gaming and working remotely often requires equipment that travels well. And with consumer tech, portability often means smaller sizes and usually smaller screens.

But as a new Kickstarter campaign touts, traveling gamers and workers may no longer have to sacrifice screen size for convenience.

Taihe Gemini, a line of two new portable, large-screen monitors from Unick, was recently introduced via a rapidly successful Kickstarter campaign.

The Gemini monitors boast a lightweight (2 lbs), large-screen 15.6-inch monitor that has the ability to work with “any brand of laptops” and a wide variety of smartphones, including iPhones, Samsung S Series (8 and later), Huawei Mate 10, Smartisan R1, HTC Ultar, and HTC 10.

Each of the monitors offered in the Gemini series offer a different resolution, and different touchscreen functionality.

While the Gemini FHD monitor has the same screen size as its sister monitor, it doesn’t have the same resolution, offering 1080p rather than the 4K resolution of the Gemini UHD. The Gemini UHD, however, does not have the touchscreen functionality that the FHD offers. And while both the FHD and UHD models offer a variety of ports, they vary in the types of ports offered.

Besides those differences in features, both the UHD and FHD versions of the Gemini portable monitor offer  full-metal bodies, dual speakers, and a built-in kickstand and battery (capable of delivering 5 hours of battery life.)

And while remote workers (and their employers) may be pleased with the productivity possibilities of the Gemini monitors, gamers may be especially intrigued by the potential they offer for an enhanced mobile gaming experience; as each of the monitors allow users to play mobile games on a much larger screen, and more importantly, provide support for other gaming platforms such as Xbox, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

The Kickstarter for the Taihe Gemini line of laptops has already been wildly successful, far exceeding its initial goal of $10,000. With over 2,000 backers so far, the Kickstarter has already raised over $600,000 and there are still 26 days left in the campaign. As always, however, be sure to exercise caution when participating in any crowdfunding campaign.

The current prices for the Gemini FHD and UHD monitors are $159 and $269, respectively.

The monitors are scheduled to ship by May 2019.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How good are you at spotting phishing scams? Take this quiz to find out
Up Next

Here's what's new on Hulu and what's leaving in February 2019
wearable devices leading to over diagnosis apple watch ekg feat
Wearables

Lack of regulation means wearables aren’t held accountable for health claims

As fitness trackers become more like health monitors, some physicians are concerned they can lead to over-diagnosis of non-existent problems. It’s already happening with wearable baby monitors.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
asus zenbook 13 ux333fa
Computing

The Asus ZenBook 13 offers more value and performance than Apple's MacBook Air

The Asus ZenBook 13 UX333 is the latest in that company's excellent "budget" laptop line, and it looks and feels better than ever. How does it compare to Apple's latest MacBook Air?
Posted By Mark Coppock
best cheap laptop deals
Deals

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for January 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Omron HeartGuide
Wearables

Omron HeartGuide brings blood pressure monitoring to your wrist

High blood pressure leads to heart attacks, strokes, and many other health problems, so it's important to keep an eye on. Omron's HeartGuide is a fitness tracking watch that can also monitor your blood pressure from your wrist.
Posted By Simon Hill
Dell XPS 15 9570 right angle
Computing

Want a Dell laptop with an RTX 2060? Cross the new XPS 15 off your list

The next iteration of Dell's XPS 15 laptop won't come with an option for an RTX 2060, according to Alienware's Frank Azor. You could always opt for a new Alienware m15 or m17 instead.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Lenovo Chromebook C330
Computing

Always have way too many tabs open? Google Chrome might finally help

Google is one step closer to bringing tab groups to its Chrome browser. The feature is now available in Google's Chrome Canady build with an early implementation that can be enabled through its flag system.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Apple MacBook 13-inch Touch Pad
Product Review

Controversy has dogged the MacBook Pro lately. Is it still a good purchase?

The MacBook Pro is a controversial laptop these days -- and that's unfortunate. Due to some divisive changes Apple made to the functionality of the MacBook Pro, fans are more split. Does the 8th-gen refresh change that?
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Mobile

Here's how to convert a Kindle book to PDF using your desktop or the web

Amazon's Kindle is one of the best ebook readers on the market, but it doesn't make viewing proprietary files on other platforms any easier. Here's how to convert a Kindle book to PDF using either desktop or web-based applications.
Posted By Simon Hill
best VPN services
Computing

Worried about your online privacy? We tested the best VPN services

Browsing the web can be less secure than most users would hope. If that concerns you, a virtual private network — aka a VPN — is a decent solution. Check out a few of the best VPN services on the market.
Posted By Mark Coppock
origin chronos review feat
Product Review

Origin's Chronos PC is no looker, but it plays games with eye-popping detail

The Chronos is Origin’s smallest PC, but while it occupies less space than most A/V receivers, it delivers the power of a much larger desktop. Its dull exterior design does the system a disservice. Once you turn it on, you won’t be…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Playstation 3 Controller
Gaming

Can't stand keyboard gaming on PC? Here's how to use a PS3 controller instead

Properly connecting a PlayStation 3 Controller to a PC is no easy task, especially when you opt for third-party peripherals. Thankfully, our guide will help you through the process.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to copy and paste on a Chromebook
Computing

Zipping files on a Chromebook? Follow these four easy steps

Chromebooks support file compression, though they work a little differently than on Windows or Mac. Here's the step-by-step process to zipping files on a Chromebook, and then unzipping them again for extraction.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Cybersecurity Pay-and-Pray
Computing

How good are you at spotting phishing scams? Take this quiz to find out

Are you able to discern between a legitimate email and one that's a scam designed to phish for your personal information? Google created an online quiz with tips to help you better understand phishing so you don't become a victim.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
how to print from a Chromebook
Computing

Yes, you can use Android apps on your Chromebook. Here's how

You can now get Android apps on your Chromebook! Google has enabled the Google Play Store app support on its Chrome OS and Chromebook hardware, so to get you started, here's our guide on how to get Android apps on a Chromebook.
Posted By Mark Coppock