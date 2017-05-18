Razer will sell themed ‘Destiny 2’ versions of four gaming peripherals

Why it matters to you PC gamers waiting impatiently for Destiny 2 have even more to look forward to this September.

Bungie’s Destiny 2 is right around the corner and the company recently teamed up with Razer to celebrate the franchise’s debut on PC in the form of themed gaming peripherals. These will consist of Destiny 2 versions of the DeathAdder Elite mouse ($70), the Ornata Chroma mechanical keyboard ($100), and the ManO’War Tournament Edition headset ($110). Rounding out this package will be themed Goliathus Speed gaming mouse mats ($15 to $35) in four sizes.

Destiny 2 and Razer’s themed peripherals are slated to arrive on September 8. The hardware specs for the PC version are unknown for the moment, but it will be an exclusive title to Battle.net. That is surprising given the Battle.net platform was built for Blizzard’s PC games like Overwatch, Diablo III, StarCraft II, and World of Warcraft. Then again, Blizzard is a part of Activision which, in turn, is publishing Destiny 2 on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC.

“Blizzard has an established and successful global internet infrastructure we’ve used for years to support our own games,” Blizzard recently said. “Creating a new network client for Destiny 2 would needlessly extend the development period for the game, so we offered to share our PC platform with our sister companies for this release.”

As for the themed peripherals, the DeathAdder Elite optical mouse has a sensitivity of up to 16,000 dots per inch, an acceleration of up to 450 inches per second, seven programmable buttons, and Razer Chroma lighting supporting 16.8 million colors. It sports an ergonomic right-handed design and textured rubber side grips so that PC gamers don’t lose control during intense action.

Meanwhile, the Ornata Chroma keyboard fuses membrane with mechanical. It provides mid-height keys for faster travel/actuation time, meaning the keys are lower than the typical PC gaming mechanical keyboard but higher than the keys used on chiclet “membrane” keyboards. They are powered by Razer’s Mecha-Membrane switches built to support the soft cushioned touch of a membrane rubber dome mixed with the tactile click of a mechanical switch.

The Tournament Edition of Razer’s ManO’War headset is compatible with all devices with a built-in analog 3.5mm jack. Weighing a mere 0.73 pounds, it is optimized for extended wear and includes a fully retractable microphone and in-line volume controls. The headset is powered by extra-large 50mm custom-tuned drivers residing behind closed ear cups sporting plush “circumaural” padding.

Finally, the Goliathus Speed is a soft gaming mouse mat sold in four sizes: small, medium, large, and extended. They consist of a slick, taut surface designed and optimized for fast but precise mouse movements. They have a cloth-based design backed by an anti-fraying stitched frame and an anti-slip rubber base. The extended version is huge, measuring 36.22 inches across and 11.57 inches deep.

“The team has come up with some cool ways to pair Destiny‘s art and designs with Razer’s high-performance hardware, providing players with new ways to customize their Destiny 2 experience,” said Jim McQuillan, Creative Director, Brand and Marketing at Bungie.

Razer currently doesn’t provide any pricing information about the Destiny 2-themed products. However, there may be a slight price increase to cover licensing.