 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Researchers built AI models that use less power than a light bulb

By
The Harth Sleep-Shift Light Bulb running next to a bed.
Harth / Amazon

The large language models that power today’s chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude are immensely powerful generative AI systems, and immensely power-hungry ones to boot.

They apparently don’t need to be, as recent research out of University of California, Santa Cruz has shown that modern LLMs running billions of parameters can operate on just 13 watts of power without a loss in performance. That’s roughly the draw of a 100W light bulb, and a 50x improvement over the 700W that an Nvidia H100 GPU consumes.

Recommended Videos

“We got the same performance at way less cost — all we had to do was fundamentally change how neural networks work,” lead author of the paper, Jason Eshraghian, said. “Then we took it a step further and built custom hardware.” They did so by doing away with the neural network’s multiplication matrix.

Matrix multiplication is a cornerstone of the algorithms that power today’s LLMs. Words are represented as numbers and then organized into matrices where they are weighted and multiplied against one another to produce language outputs depending on the importance of certain words and their relationship to other words in the sentence or paragraph.

These matrices are stored on hundreds of physically separate GPUs and fetched with each new query or operation. The process of shuttling data that needs to be multiplied among the multitude of matrices costs a significant amount of electrical power, and therefore money.

To get around that issue, the UC Santa Cruz team forced the numbers within the matrices into a ternary state — every single number carried a value of either negative one, zero, or positive one. This allows the processors to simply sum the numbers instead of multiplying them, a tweak that makes no difference to the algorithm but saves a huge amount of cost in terms of hardware. To maintain performance despite the reduction in the number of operations, the team introduced time-based computation to the system, effectively creating a “memory” for the network, increasing the speed at which it could process the diminished operations.

“From a circuit designer standpoint, you don’t need the overhead of multiplication, which carries a whole heap of cost,” Eshraghian said. And while the team did implement its new network on custom FGPA hardware, they remain confident that many of the efficiency improvements can be retrofitted to existing models using open-source software and minor hardware tweaks. Even on standard GPUs, the team saw a 10 times reduction in memory consumption while improving operational speed by 25%.

With chip manufacturers like Nvidia and AMD continually pushing the boundaries of GPU processor performance, electrical demands (and their associated financial costs) for the data centers housing these systems have soared in recent years. With the increase in computing power comes a commensurate increase in the amount of waste heat the chips produce — waste heat that now requires resource-intensive liquid cooling systems to fully dissipate.

Arm CEO Rene Haas warned The Register in April that AI data centers could consume as much as 20-25% of the entire U.S. electrical output by the end of the decade if corrective measures are not taken, and quickly.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Tarantola
Andrew Tarantola
Computing Writer
Andrew has spent more than a decade reporting on emerging technologies ranging from robotics and machine learning to space…
Best gaming PC deals: Lenovo Legion, ASUS ROG, Acer Predator
young woman playing video games on a PC

If you want to get into gaming but don't really want to build a gaming PC from scratch, then there are a lot of great pre-built gaming PCs that are worth checking out. In fact, even though the general wisdom is that making your own PC is cheaper, the deals that we've been able to find more than make up the difference, and in some cases, are probably cheaper than if you made it yourself. To that end, check out all the great desktop computer deals we've been able to find and collect below, especially given that quite a few of them can play the best PC games with pretty good graphical settings.

Once you've grabbed a pre-built, check out gaming monitor deals for a chance to save on a nice display. If the machine you pick up needs some upgrades, you can save with GPU deals, SSD deals, and RAM deals.
Best gaming PC deal for entry-level gamers
Lenovo IdeaCentre Gaming 5i -- $650, was $808

Read more
Best gaming chair deals: Save on Corsair, Razer, and more
Razer - Iskur Gaming Chair.

In the last few years, the market for gaming chairs has really boomed, and it makes sense, given that spending hours and hours sitting on a chair can be terrible for your health. Some gaming chairs help avoid this issue by providing things such as better lumbar and back support or maybe even adding a bit of extra ventilation to help cool you down. Of course, there are a ton of options out there, and to help you figure out the best bang for your buck, we've collected some of our favorite gaming chair deals across various prices and features.

That said, if you're still in the shopping phase and haven't fully built your gaming setup yet, be sure to check out these gaming PC deals, gaming monitor deals, and gaming console deals to deck yourself out with the best stuff.
Homall Massage Gaming Chair -- $80, was $170

Read more
Best Prime Day Apple deals: What to expect in 2024
The back of the M2 and M1 iPad Air models.

Amazon has announced that Prime Day 2024 will be in July, giving you the chance at discounts on all kinds of Apple devices. Every shopper knows that Apple's products don't come cheap, which is why we expect a lot of demand for Prime Day Apple deals -- just like every year. If you're thinking about taking advantage of Prime Day deals to buy a new iPhone, iPad, AirPods, MacBook, or any other Apple device, you need to be well-equipped with the information that we're going to reveal below.
Today's best Apple deals

Amazon will launch Prime Day 2024 on July 16 and 17, but what we do know is that you don't have to wait for the shopping event if you need to buy a new Apple device right now. We've rounded up our favorite Apple deals that are currently available, but you're going to have to hurry with your purchase because we're not sure how much time is remaining on these offers.

Read more