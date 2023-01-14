Asus has two very similar new machines that were introduced at CES 2023. The ROG Zephyrus G16 and ROG Zephyrus M16 are 16-inch gaming laptops configured with some of the fastest available components.

But they’re not identical. The Zephyrus M16 is considered the “flagship,” and therefore gets some of the most high-end components and stylistic upgrades. But does the Zephyrus G16 offer the better overall value for gamers? Neither model has been launched in 2023 yet, but here’s what we know so far.

Specs

ROG Zephyrus G16 2023 ROG Zephyrus M16 2023 Dimensions 13.98 inches x 9.57 inches x 0.78 13.98 inches x 9.70 inches x 0.88 inches Weight 4.4 pounds 4.6 pounds Processor Intel Core i9-13900H

Intel Core i7-12700H Intel Core i9-13900H Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 RAM Up to 48GB DDR5-4800 Up to 64GB DDR5-4800 Display 16.0-inch 16:10 Full HD+ (1,920 x 1,200) IPS, 165Hz

16.0-inch 16:10 QHD+ (2,560 x 1,600) IPS, 165Hz

16.0-inch 16:10 QHD+ mini-LED, 165Hz 16.0-inch 16:10 QHD+ (2,560 x 1,600) IPS, 240Hz

16.0-inch 16:10 QHD+ mini-LED, 240Hz Storage Up to 2TB PCI 4.0 SSD Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD

Additional SSD slot Ports 1 x USB-C with Thunderbolt 4

2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

1 x RJ45 Ethernet

1 x microSD card slot 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2

1 x USB-C Thunderbolt 4

2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

1 x microSD card slot Wireless Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 Webcam 720p with IR camera for Windows 11 Hello 1080p with IR camera for Windows 11 Hello Operating system Windows 11 Windows 11 Battery 90 watt-hour 90 watt-hour Price TBD TBD Rating Not yet reviewed Not yet reviewed

Design

The Zephyrus M16 gets a brand new chassis in 2023 with some slight tweaks to the design, including AniMe Matrix lighting animation on the lid. The G16, meanwhile, takes the place of the popular G15, bringing the larger screen to a similar-sized footprint and design.

Comparing the two, the Zephyrus G16 and Zephyrus M16 are remarkably close in size, with the biggest difference being the G16’s 0.78-inch thickness versus the M16’s 0.88 inches. The G16 has a higher screen-to-body ratio at 94% compared to the M16’s 92%, and both have very small display bezels for gaming laptops.

The Zephyrus M16 is built with a magnesium alloy chassis and an aluminum lid, meaning it should provide a robust feel. We’re not sure yet about the Zephyrus G16’s construction.

Both laptops have simple boxy designs, and both utilize Asus’ ErgoLift hinge to assist with airflow and make for a more comfortable typing experience. Neither one has an overbearing gaming aesthetic, although the M16 now incorporates Asus’ AniMe Matrix on the lid, which can display designs and animations that can be in tune with the audio. The Zephyrus G16 will be available in black and silver colors, while the M16 will only be available in black.

Both laptops offer 1-zone RGB backlighting and decently sized touchpads. Until we go hands-on with the machines, though, we’ll have to reserve judgment on which is better for productivity and gaming.

Connectivity is roughly equal between the two as well, with the G16 offering an Ethernet port that the M16 lacks. Both have up-to-date wireless connectivity. The Zephyrus M16 has a 1080p webcam, better than the G16’s 720p version, and both have infrared cameras supporting Windows 11 Hello passwordless login.

Performance

The Zephyrus G16 2023 will offer either the 45-watt Intel Core i9-13900H with 14 cores (six Performance and eight Efficient) and 20 threads or the 45-watt Core i7-12700H (same core and thread count). The Zephyrus M16 will offer just the Core i9-13900H. From the CPU perspective, you can then configure a G16 with a lesser CPU than the M16, but their processor performance should be similar at the high end.

It will likely come down to which machine has the better thermal cooling system, and they both sport some impressive-sounding technology. The Zephyrus G16 will have liquid metal cooling on the CPU, dual 84-blade Arc Flow fans, “Internal Blast Cooling” using targeted airflow, and the ability to switch performance settings. The Zephyrus M16 will also utilize liquid cooling on the CPU, and will offer “Frost Force” cooling using three fans and a “Pulsar” heat sink. It, too, will have the ability to control the fans for a mix between noise and performance.

It’s in the GPU where you’ll see the biggest performance difference. While the Zephyrus G16 maxes out at an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, the M16 has the option of an RTX 4090. It also doesn’t offer the slower RTX 4050 and 4060 as does the G16.

The Zephyrus M14 also has a maximum of 64GB versus 48GB of RAM and an additional SSD slot allowing a faster RAID 0 configuration. It will likely be the faster machine when fully configured, and we’ll have to see how pricing matches up.

Displays

The Zephyrus M16 takes a leap forward here by offering a mini-LED Nebula HDR display with a caimed 1,200 nits of peak brightness. It’s 1600p and 240Hz also, so it doesn’t sacrifice speed or sharpness. The G16 doesn’t have that same option, strangely, even though the G14 does.

The G16 still gets a 1600p 165Hz display, but also offers cheaper 1200p models as well.

Audio should be a strength, with both laptops using six separate speakers with force-canceling woofers and Dolby Atmos. We’ll be interested to see how well these elaborate setups work in live gaming.

The Zephyrus M16 raises the bar

We don’t know pricing yet, and so we can’t comment on which laptop is the better value. The Zephyrus G16 will be configurable with lower-end components, and so it’s likely to start out at a much less expensive price. Both will likely be expensive when fully configured.

On paper, then, the Zephyrus M16 is the clear winner. It can take up to the RTX 4090 GPU, it offers an impressive mini-LED display, and it has the nifty AniMe Matrix display that adds some fun to the equation. Either way, these two laptops both appear to be great and solidify the excellent gaming laptop lineup that ROG has this year.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations