Looking for an ultra-powerful laptop for yourself or someone else? You’re in for some luck. Razer is running a sale on some of its best gaming laptops, cutting down pricing on the Razer Blade 15, and the Razer Blade Pro 17 through February 24.

Currently, the best deal is taking $500 off the price of the Razer Blade Pro 17. Configured with a Full HD display, the GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card, and a 256GB solid-state-drive (plus a traditional 2TB HDD), its price is being reduced down from $2,300 to $1,800. You even will get a Fortnite Counterattack Set with the purchase, but for a limited time only. Razer is also cutting the pricing on a separate higher resolution configuration with a 4K UHD display and 512 GB of storage space — but that kicks things up to $3,500, even with the separate $500 discount.

A second deal is also taking $2oo off the price of the Razer Blade 15 base model. The usual price is $1,800, but the sale brings it down to $1,600. A little less expensive, it comes with a Full HD 60Hz display, and a 256GB SSD and a 2 TB HDD. Powering the thin and light laptop under the hood is the GTX 1060 graphics card and the Intel Core i7-8750H processor. You also can get Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Standard Edition included in the price. When we reviewed it, we were in favor of its beautiful thin design and excellent gaming performance. The impressive battery life and the robust build quality were also highlights for us.

Finally, there is a $400 discount on Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model from 2018. It comes with options for a Full HD display with a faster 144Hz refresh rate and a 512GB SSD. This version usually goes for $2,200, but it now is on sale for $1,800. Just as with the Razer Blade 15 base model, Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Standard Edition is included in the price.

Other than gaming laptops, discounts cover the Razer Phone 2 (Now $650 instead of $800) and several gaming accessories. Some of the best deals on keyboards include a $30 discount on the BlackWidow X Tournament Edition Chroma. You can get free shipping and all the deals will be valid until February 24 while supplies last.