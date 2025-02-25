 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The Samsung 9100 Pro just made your current SSD obsolete

By
The Samsung 9100 Pro PCIe Gen 5 SSD with box packaging
Samsung

Samsung has announced its fastest consumer SSD to date, the 9100 Pro. The drive comes with some of the fastest PCIe Gen 5.0 transfer speeds, essentially making it useful for power users, gamers, and professionals who need high-speed storage for demanding workloads.

According to the company, the 9100 Pro offers sequential read speeds of up to 14,800MB/s sequential read speeds and 13,400MB sequential write speeds making it almost twice as fast as its predecessor, the 990 Pro. This makes it the fastest PCIe Gen 5 consumer SSD on the market. The only other drive that comes close is the Crucial T705 which offers read and write speeds of up to 14,500MB/s and 12,700MB/s respectively.

Recommended Videos
Samsung 9100 Pro / 9100 Pro with heatsink
Interface PCIe 5.0 x4, NVMe 2.0
Form Factor M.2 (2280) / M.2 (2280 with heatsink)
Hardware NAND Samsung V NAND TLC (V8)
Controller In-house controller
Cache Memory 1GB LPDDR4X 2GB LPDDR4X 4GB LPDDR4X 8GB LPDDR4X
Performance Seq. Read/Write (MB/s) 14,700 / 13,300 14,700 / 13,400 14,800 / 13,400 14,800 / 13,400
Ran. Read/Write (IOPS, QD32) 1,850K / 2,600K 1,850K / 2,600K 2,200K / 2,600K 2,200K / 2,600K
Power Active (Read/Write) 7.6W / 7.2W 8.1W / 7.9W 9.0W / 8.2W TBD
Device Sleep (L1.2) 4.0mW / 3.3mW 4.8mW / 4.0mW 6.5mW / 5.7mW TBD
Intelligent TurboWrite 2.0 114GB 226GB 442GB TBD
Data Encryption Class 0 (AES 256), TCG/Opal v2.0, MS eDrive (IEEE1667)
Total Bytes Written (TBW) 600 1,200 2,400 4,800
Warranty Five years

The 9100 PRO SSD will be available next month starting at $200 for the base 1TB model. Samsung will also offer higher capacities including 2TB ($300) and 4TB ($550) while an 8TB capacity model is also in the pipeline which is expected to launch in the second half of 2025.

The heatsink variant of the Samsung 9100 Pro PCIe Gen 5 SSD
Samsung

Beyond raw speeds, Samsung states that the 9100 Pro features an “advanced heat management system” which is essentially a heatsink since PCIe 5.0 SSDs tend to generate significant heat. The 1TB to 4TB models come with an 8.8mm-thick heatsink, while the 8TB variant includes a larger 11.25mm heatsink. The optional heatsink bumps up the price of the 9100 Pro by $20, which is not too bad.

Despite the impressive speeds, adoption of PCIe Gen 5 SSDs remains relatively low. PCIe Gen 4 and even Gen 3 drives already provide sufficient and stable performance for most everyday tasks, including high-resolution gaming. Additionally, not all motherboards support PCIe Gen 5 M.2 SSDs—compatibility is mostly limited to newer Intel and AMD platforms.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal Khullar is a computing writer at Digital Trends who contributes to various topics, including CPUs, GPUs, monitors, and…
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs. MacBook Pro 16-inch
Someone typing on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

Apple's MacBook Pro 16 has emerged as one of the best laptops you can buy in the 16-inch class. It's incredibly well-built, elegantly designed, superfast and efficient, and has the best keyboard and touchpad on a laptop today. It's a hard machine to compete with outside of its high price.

But that didn't stop Samsung from pushing out the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, which is stocked with fast Intel and Nvidia components and aimed at providing a competitive but lighter 16-inch machine. The Galaxy Book3 Ultra looks good on paper, but can it compete with the MacBook Pro 16?
Specs

Read more
The Samsung 990 Pro SSD is built for PS5 and DirectStorage
The Samsung 990 Pro SSD being installed in a PC.

Much of the discourse on SSDs has recently been focused on the upcoming PCIe 5.0 spec, which has twice the bandwidth of PCIe 4.0 and will theoretically allow SSDs to hit even greater speeds, just as PCIe 4.0 did in 2019. But that doesn't mean PCIe 4.0 SSDs are old hat now, as Samsung is launching its new 990 Pro SSD with older PCIe 4.0 technology. And it's ready for Microsoft's DirectStorage and PS5.

Although Samsung has PCIe 5.0 SSDs for enterprise, which feature much faster sequential speeds and input/output operations per second (IOPS) than any PCIe 4.0 SSD, the company is sticking with PCIe 4.0 for consumer-oriented devices for the time being. There's more to an SSD than just the interconnect it has, however, such as NAND storage chips themselves, the software and firmware, and the SSD controller.

Read more
Samsung reaches new heights with this SSD, but it could go even higher
Samsung 990 PRO SSD over a dark background.

Samsung has just unveiled an intensely fast SSD, the high-end Samsung 990 Pro. A successor to the 980 Pro, the SSD is said to deliver an up to 55% improvement in random performance over its predecessor.

The new SSD, set to release in the next couple of months, will undoubtedly bring tangible improvements for gamers and content creators alike. However, there will still be better SSDs coming out in the near future -- all because Samsung chose to stick to slightly older tech with the 990 Pro.

Read more