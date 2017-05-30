Samsung’s new Notebook 9 Pro 2-in-1 is its first S Pen-equipped notebook

Fans of Samsung's S Pen active stylus can now get it in the company's most powerful 360-degree 2-in-1.
The Windows 10 2-in-1 market is one of the fastest growing segments of the overall PC market, and for good reason — the ability to convert a notebook into a tablet offers tremendous value. Probably the most common 2-in-1 is the 360-degree convertible, where the screen rotates all the way around, and allows for a number of useful forms.
Samsung has been a player in this market for a while now, primarily with its Spin line of mid-range 360-degree convertibles. Now, the company is jumping firmly into the high-end with the introduction of its new Notebook 9 Pro at Computex 2017.
Perhaps the most “pro-like” feature that Samsung is introducing to the segment is its S Pen active stylus, which fully supports Windows 10 Ink. The Notebook 9 Pro is the company’s first non-tablet device to feature the S Pen, and it will gain all of the same features and functionality. The Notebook 9 Pro’s version will feature 4,000 levels of pressure sensitivity, and a 0.7mm tip that recognizes tilt — similar to the new Surface Pen that Microsoft introduced on the new Surface Pro.
The Notebook 9 Pro will be available in two versions, one with a 13.3-inch display, and one with a 15-inch display. The 13-inch model is configured with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, while the 15-inch model comes with 16GB of RAM and the same size SSD. The 15-inch version will also benefit from an AMD Radeon 540 discrete GPU for enhanced graphics performance in productivity and creative applications.
Both screen sizes will feature Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution panels offering a wide 178-degree viewing angle. Samsung promises accurate colors and excellent brightness through its RealView Display technology.
Other features include an infrared camera for Windows Hello password-less login support and dual SoundAlive stereo speakers. Connectivity will include two USB 3.0 ports, one USB Type-C connection, and a microSD card reader. The 13.3-inch model will be 0.63 inches thick and will weigh 2.91 pounds, while the 15-inch model will be a bit thicker at 0.67 inches and a heftier 3.79 pounds.
Here are complete specifications for the Notebook 9 Pro:
|Notebook 9 Pro 13-inch
|Notebook 9 15-inch
|Operating System:
|Windows 10 Home
|Windows 10 Home
|Processor:
|Intel Core i7-7500U 2.70GHz up to 3.5GHz
|Intel Core i7-7500U 2.70GHz up to 3.5GHz
|System memory:
|8GB DDR 4
|16GB DDR4
|Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 620
|AMD Radeon 540 with 2GB GDDR5
|Storage:
|256GB SSD
|256GB SSD
|Audio:
|1.5 W x 2 Stereo Speakers, SoundAlive
|1.5 W x 2 Stereo Speakers, SoundAlive
|Ports:
|2 x USB 3.0 Type-A
1 x USB 3.1 Type-C
HDMI
MicroSD
3.5mm headset
|2 x USB 3.0 Type-A
1 x USB 3.1 Type-C
HDMI
MicroSD
3.5mm headset
|Wireless:
|802.11 ac 2×2
Bluetooth 4.1
|802.11 ac 2×2
Bluetooth 4.1
|AC power adapter:
|40W AC Adapter
|60W AC Adapter
|Battery:
|54 watt-hour fast charging
|54 watt-hour fast charging
|Dimensions:
|12.21 x 8.54 x 0.63 inches
|13.67 x 9.41 x 0.67 inches
|Weight:
|2.91 pounds
|3.79 pounds
|Camera:
|720p HD camera with infrared
|720p HD camera with infrared
|Color:
|Titan Silver
|Titan Silver
|Software:
|Wi-Fi Transfer, Wi-Fi Camera, Simple Sharing, PC Message, PC Gallery, Samsung Recovery, Samsung SideSync
|Wi-Fi Transfer, Wi-Fi Camera, Simple Sharing, PC Message, PC Gallery, Samsung Recovery, Samsung SideSync
Samsung hasn’t yet announced pricing or availability for the new Notebook 9 Pro. When it arrives, however, it is likely to represent yet another premium member of the ever-growing Windows 10 2-in-1 market.