Samsung’s new Notebook 9 Pro 2-in-1 is its first S Pen-equipped notebook

Why it matters to you Fans of Samsung's S Pen active stylus can now get it in the company's most powerful 360-degree 2-in-1.

The Windows 10 2-in-1 market is one of the fastest growing segments of the overall PC market, and for good reason — the ability to convert a notebook into a tablet offers tremendous value. Probably the most common 2-in-1 is the 360-degree convertible, where the screen rotates all the way around, and allows for a number of useful forms.

Samsung has been a player in this market for a while now, primarily with its Spin line of mid-range 360-degree convertibles. Now, the company is jumping firmly into the high-end with the introduction of its new Notebook 9 Pro at Computex 2017.

Perhaps the most “pro-like” feature that Samsung is introducing to the segment is its S Pen active stylus, which fully supports Windows 10 Ink. The Notebook 9 Pro is the company’s first non-tablet device to feature the S Pen, and it will gain all of the same features and functionality. The Notebook 9 Pro’s version will feature 4,000 levels of pressure sensitivity, and a 0.7mm tip that recognizes tilt — similar to the new Surface Pen that Microsoft introduced on the new Surface Pro.

The Notebook 9 Pro will be available in two versions, one with a 13.3-inch display, and one with a 15-inch display. The 13-inch model is configured with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, while the 15-inch model comes with 16GB of RAM and the same size SSD. The 15-inch version will also benefit from an AMD Radeon 540 discrete GPU for enhanced graphics performance in productivity and creative applications.

Both screen sizes will feature Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution panels offering a wide 178-degree viewing angle. Samsung promises accurate colors and excellent brightness through its RealView Display technology.

Other features include an infrared camera for Windows Hello password-less login support and dual SoundAlive stereo speakers. Connectivity will include two USB 3.0 ports, one USB Type-C connection, and a microSD card reader. The 13.3-inch model will be 0.63 inches thick and will weigh 2.91 pounds, while the 15-inch model will be a bit thicker at 0.67 inches and a heftier 3.79 pounds.

Here are complete specifications for the Notebook 9 Pro:

Notebook 9 Pro 13-inch Notebook 9 15-inch Operating System: Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Processor: Intel Core i7-7500U 2.70GHz up to 3.5GHz Intel Core i7-7500U 2.70GHz up to 3.5GHz System memory: 8GB DDR 4 16GB DDR4 Graphics Intel HD Graphics 620 AMD Radeon 540 with 2GB GDDR5 Storage: 256GB SSD 256GB SSD Audio: 1.5 W x 2 Stereo Speakers, SoundAlive 1.5 W x 2 Stereo Speakers, SoundAlive Ports: 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C

HDMI

MicroSD

3.5mm headset 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C

HDMI

MicroSD

3.5mm headset Wireless: 802.11 ac 2×2

Bluetooth 4.1 802.11 ac 2×2

Bluetooth 4.1 AC power adapter: 40W AC Adapter 60W AC Adapter Battery: 54 watt-hour fast charging 54 watt-hour fast charging Dimensions: 12.21 x 8.54 x 0.63 inches 13.67 x 9.41 x 0.67 inches Weight: 2.91 pounds 3.79 pounds Camera: 720p HD camera with infrared 720p HD camera with infrared Color: Titan Silver Titan Silver Software: Wi-Fi Transfer, Wi-Fi Camera, Simple Sharing, PC Message, PC Gallery, Samsung Recovery, Samsung SideSync Wi-Fi Transfer, Wi-Fi Camera, Simple Sharing, PC Message, PC Gallery, Samsung Recovery, Samsung SideSync

Samsung hasn’t yet announced pricing or availability for the new Notebook 9 Pro. When it arrives, however, it is likely to represent yet another premium member of the ever-growing Windows 10 2-in-1 market.