 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

SanDisk’s latest drive sets new benchmark for consumer NVMe SSDs

By
The SanDisk WD Black SN8100 PCIe Gen 5 SSD with and without heatsink variants
SanDisk

SanDisk has officially introduced the WD Black SN8100, its latest high-end PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSD targeting PC enthusiasts, gamers, and professional users. With sequential read speeds of up to 14,900 MB/s and write speeds of 14,000 MB/s, the drive sets a new bar for consumer SSD performance, surpassing some of the best NVMe SSDs currently on the market, including the Crucial T705. 

The SN8100 uses a standard M.2 2280 form factor and is available in capacities of 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB. It’s worth noting that the 1TB model offers lower write speeds, up to 11,000 MB/s, compared to the higher-capacity versions, which reach up to 14,000 MB/s. 

Recommended Videos

According to SanDisk, the drive is designed for applications ranging from gaming and content creation to AI workflows, where rapid data access and transfer are critical. The SN8100 uses SanDisk’s BiCS8 TLC 3D CBA NAND, which is engineered for a smaller footprint thereby improving thermal performance. SanDisk also states that the Gen 5.0 model is twice as power efficient as its PCIe Gen 4.0 predecessor, averaging just 7W of power consumption.

Comparing the new WD Black SN8100 with the Crucial T705, which is currently one of the fastest consumer NVMe SSDs, it has some clear advantages. It’s marginally faster in read speeds (14,900 MB/s vs. 14,500 MB/s) but noticeably faster in write speeds (14,000 MB/s vs. 12,700 MB/s). It also delivers much better random performance, with 2.3 million IOPS for both reads and writes, compared to 1.5 million on the T705. While these are just numbers, in the practical world such small differences shouldn’t matter for the average consumer.

FeatureWD Black SN8100Crucial T705
InterfacePCIe Gen 5.0PCIe Gen 5.0
Sequential Read (MB/s)14,90014,500
Sequential Write (MB/s)14,00012,700
Random IOPS (Read/Write)2.3M / 2.3M1.5M / 1.5M
Power Draw (Avg)7W~11W
Form FactorM.2 2280M.2 2280
Max Capacity8TB4TB

More importantly, the SN8100 is more power efficient. As mentioned, the drive is listed to draw an average of just 7W of power draw, while the T705 uses around 11W. That should potentially mean less heat and better performance in tight spaces.

The WD Black SN8100 is available now through SanDisk.com and major retailers, with U.S. MSRPs set at $179.99 for 1TB, $279.99 for 2TB, and $549.99 for 4TB. The top-tier 8TB version of the SN8100 is expected to release later in the year. Additionally, a heatsink-equipped variant is also expected to launch this fall for all current capacities, priced at a $20 premium. These models will feature a newly designed passive aluminum heatsink with a low-profile form factor and customizable RGB lighting. 

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal Khullar is a computing writer at Digital Trends who contributes to various topics, including CPUs, GPUs, monitors, and…
MSI’s powerful Steam Deck rival gets a global release and higher price tag
MSI Claw 8 connected to a monitor

The MSI Claw 8 AI+ Polar Tempest model first launched in April before being removed from MSI's website, but has now returned with a dedicated product listing and a July 15 release date for the United States. This powerful handheld leaves the Steam Deck in the dust in most regards, but has been notably hard to purchase due to high demand and a limited initial production run.

The latest run of the Polar Tempest Edition comes with 2TB of storage and is priced at $999, versus the original Sandstorm model with 1TB of storage and an $899 price tag. In addition to a US release, fans have spotted listings in Germany, which suggest Europe will also get another release this summer. The only other difference is the white front panels (hence the Polar moniker).

Read more
New free-to-play Steam games: Here’s how to play them
Pixel art fruit from Nanika Game Online.

If you do a quick search for free-to-play games on Steam, you get over 6,700 matches -- but that's not enough free games for Valve. The company adds more and more free titles all the time, and this month we've got yet another fresh batch.

Covering genres such as multiplayer, horror, first-person combat, open-world adventure, and 3D platformers, Steam has added well over 20 games since the start of May. Here are some of the best-looking ones:

Read more
WWDC 2025 could be the least exciting Apple event in years — and I think that’s a good thing
Craig Federighi introducing macOS Sonoma at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2023.

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is just under one month away. Normally, this event is a time for Apple to showcase all the software updates it’s been working on over the last year, which usually means tons of exciting new features across macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and more.

This year, though, there are likely to be far fewer significant updates. Sure, we’ll see a few changes here and there with systems like macOS 16 and iOS 19 expected to get a smattering of new features.

Read more