Save $350 on the 13-inch HP Spectre x360 with these Red Tag Sales

Share

With Christmas less than a week out, you might think you’ve missed your chance to save on some of the most popular computers and laptops from 2018. Fortunately, you’d be mistaken. HP is currently running a Red Tag Sale, cutting $350 off the price of the 13-inch touchscreen variant of its Spectre X360 Windows 10 convertible.

Overall, the sale cuts the price down on starting configurations of the Spectre X360 13-inch down from $1,149 to just $850, but only through New Year’s Day. The entry-level version of the device comes equipped with Intel’s eighth-generation Core i5-8250U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a decent 256GB of SSD storage. If you’re after more storage space, a better processor, and more room for multitasking, you’ll also find options for the Intel Core i7-8550U CPU, 16GB of RAM, or a 360GB SSD. For even more storage, you can get up to a 512GB or 2TB SSD. Of course, those are extras and will kick the price up a bit higher, but for more serious consumers and students or professionals, it might possibly be the better option.

In our previous review of the HP Spectre X360, its outstanding performance, great battery life, excellent keyboard, and well-built chassis were highlights for us. We also liked it for its active pen, which packs some cool features like a customizable button, and eraser. The lows of the device included its display, but we still came away happy overall, finding it as one of the best 2-in-1s currently in the market.

If you’re looking for other deals, other popular HP laptops are also being discounted as part of this Red Tag Sale. You can save $50 on an HP Chromebook x360, get the HP Envy 17t laptop for prices starting at $800, and get the HP Envy X360 Laptop 15t for prices starting at $730. Select printers are even included in the deal, with sales of up to 44 percent off on certain models, but only through December 29. You also can get free shipping on all these devices, but it will be best to act fast, as most of these deals all run through January 1, 2019.