Digital Trends
Computing

Save $350 on the 13-inch HP Spectre x360 with these Red Tag Sales

Arif Bacchus
By
HP-Spectre-x360-15-inch-2018
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

With Christmas less than a week out, you might think you’ve missed your chance to save on some of the most popular computers and laptops from 2018. Fortunately, you’d be mistaken. HP is currently running a Red Tag Sale, cutting $350 off the price of the 13-inch touchscreen variant of its Spectre X360 Windows 10 convertible.

Overall, the sale cuts the price down on starting configurations of the Spectre X360 13-inch down from $1,149 to just $850, but only through New Year’s Day. The entry-level version of the device comes equipped with Intel’s eighth-generation Core i5-8250U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a decent 256GB of SSD storage. If you’re after more storage space, a better processor, and more room for multitasking, you’ll also find options for the Intel Core i7-8550U CPU, 16GB of RAM, or a 360GB SSD. For even more storage, you can get up to a 512GB or 2TB SSD. Of course, those are extras and will kick the price up a bit higher, but for more serious consumers and students or professionals, it might possibly be the better option.

In our previous review of the HP Spectre X360, its outstanding performance, great battery life, excellent keyboard, and well-built chassis were highlights for us. We also liked it for its active pen, which packs some cool features like a customizable button, and eraser. The lows of the device included its display, but we still came away happy overall, finding it as one of the best 2-in-1s currently in the market.

If you’re looking for other deals, other popular HP laptops are also being discounted as part of this Red Tag Sale. You can save $50 on an HP Chromebook x360, get the HP Envy 17t laptop for prices starting at $800, and get the HP Envy X360 Laptop 15t for prices starting at $730. Select printers are even included in the deal, with sales of up to 44 percent off on certain models, but only through December 29. You also can get free shipping on all these devices, but it will be best to act fast, as most of these deals all run through January 1, 2019.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Which Ryzen CPU should you buy?
brave browser
Computing

The internet’s free-wheeling spirit is dying, and we have malware to thank

An indirect effect of the modern malware landscape is that it's forcing us to use an increasingly narrow field of services to keep ourselves safe. But what does that mean for new, more varied application alternatives?
Posted By Jon Martindale
Macbook with Gmail
Computing

Hackers find a way to bypass Gmail two-factor authentication

Two-factor authentication might be a great way to protect your online accounts, but it isn't foolproof. A new report by Amnesty International has found that hackers using automated tools to pish both a user's password and authentication…
Posted By Michael Archambault
top laptop buying mistakes guide
Computing

Watch out for these top-10 laptop buying mistakes

Buying a new laptop is exciting, but you need to watch your footing. There are a number of pitfalls you need to avoid and we're here to help. Check out these top-10 laptop buying mistakes and how to avoid them.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
windows 10 october update
Computing

You’ll soon be able to easily find that ‘shrug’ kaomoji in Windows 10

The latest Windows Insider fast ring build, 18305, is bringing the ability to choose from a selection of kaomoji, the popular group of emoticons and symbols that originated in Japan. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best graphics card for gaming
Computing

Nvidia’s 11 series of midrange gaming cards may debut next month

Nvidia may launch an 11 series of graphics cards after all. A new rumor suggests we could see Nvidia debut both the RTX 2060 and the 1160 Ti in January, with the latter coming with a lower price tag.
Posted By Jon Martindale
lg 38 inch 144hz g sync gaming display lg38gaming
Computing

LG may show off a new 38-inch monster of a gaming monitor at CES 2019

LG's next gaming display is a 38-inch beast with a 3,840 x 1,600 resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 2ms response time. It even has G-Sync technology baked in so Nvidia owners can avoid screen tearing.
Posted By Jon Martindale
razer blade stealth 2019
Product Review

Razer calls it the Blade Stealth, but this exquisite laptop won't fly under radar

Without discrete graphics, the Razer Blade Stealth never fit well into Razer’s lineup of laptops. That has changed with the newest version, which provides the option for Nvidia MX150 discrete graphics.
Posted By Luke Larsen
http://s3.amazonaws.com/digitaltrends-uploads-prod/2018/10/samsung-chg90-ultrawide-monitor-review-5481.jpg
Computing

Prices leak for Intel’s 9th-generation CPUs without integrated graphics

Intel's ninth-generation processors without integrated graphics could debut as early as January. Leaked listings from Scandinavian retailers suggest that pricing for the chips will range between $255 and $685 when they launch.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
lg 34wk95u w ultrawide monitor review feat
Product Review

LG’s super high-res 5K monitor pumps out more pixels than your eyes can handle

Want a 34-inch ultrawide? You have many options from Samsung, Dell, and HP. All of them are good. The LG 34WK95U-W beats them all, but there’s a big catch.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
RTX 2080
Computing

Richly rendered ‘Asteroids’ demo showcases power of Nvidia’s RTX graphics

Nvidia's RTX cards can be used to render rich details in scenes in a game with less strain on the processor or graphics card, thanks to new task and mesh shading techniques that can be enabled on the Turing architecture.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
macbook pro t2 coprocessor security issues 2016 touchbar1
Computing

Best Buy’s flash sale takes up to $800 off Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro today

If you're looking to give the gift of computing this holiday, Best Buy's single-day flash sale will save you up to $800 on select configurations of Apple's 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro. The notebook comes equipped with a Touch Bar.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Google Pixelbook hands-on review
Computing

Google transforms your browser into a digital easel with Chrome Canvas

Google created a simple drawing app that will either allow you to take notes or waste time during a meeting or lecture. Called Chrome Canvas, the basic web app allows users to draw, doodle, or make quick sketches in the browser.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
how to copy and paste on a Chromebook
Computing

Zipping files on a Chromebook? Follow these four easy steps

Chromebooks support file compression, though they work a little differently than on Windows or Mac. Here's the step-by-step process to zipping files on a Chromebook, and then unzipping them again for extraction.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
PC Trends AMD Rizen CPU 1700 hand
Computing

AMD's Ryzen CPUs offer some of the best bang for the buck, but which is best?

AMD's Ryzen CPUs have had a huge impact on the PC industry, from gaming to productivity, but which ones are the best? To find out we put some of the chips through their paces and came out with some solid recommendations.
Posted By Jon Martindale