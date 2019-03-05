Digital Trends
Save big on popular Logitech gaming mice with Walmart's latest sale

Arif Bacchus
If you’ve been thinking of upgrading your gaming setup with a new mouse, but don’t want to spend a ton of money, Walmart has some deals for you. You can currently save on some popular Logitech gaming mice at the retailer, including the G900 Chaos Spectrum, the G600 MMO Gaming Mouse, and more.

Walmart is currently offering the G900 Chaos Spectrum for $93 — it’s usually priced at around $150 at other stores. This mouse is a favorite of eSports professionals and features a 1-millisecond report rate and a mechanical pivot button for fast and accurate response. It also comes with programmable RGB lighting and 11 different programmable buttons for the ultimate customization in your games. The G900 can last for up to 32 hours on a single charge and an included USB cable doubles as a charger while the mouse is in use. When we want hands-on with it, we liked its distinctive design and overall light feeling.

In the event that you’re looking for a professional gaming mouse that is a bit more affordable, Walmart is also running a discount on the Logitech G600 MMO. It normally retails for around $60, but the mouse is now available for $40. This mouse has 12 different programmable buttons on the sides and features 8,200 DPI for ultimate sensitivity when gaming. The black version of the mouse has illuminated thumb keys, and you can customize it to your own liking. Best of all, no extra drivers are necessary when you plug the mouse into your PC, as it comes pre-programmed with everything you need. We reviewed it and praised it for its high DPI sensitivity and ability to remember saved profiles when unplugged.

Other popular gaming mice currently on sale at Walmart include the Logitech G203 Progidy, as well as the Logitech G300S Optical. The two usually retail for around $40 each, but are currently available at Walmart for $28 and $19, respectively. Since both of these mice are wired, battery life and other performance issues that come with wireless or Bluetooth connectivity will not be a concern.

We have a guide for the best gaming mice to help you with your buying decisions. And for more sales on all things technology, check out our curated best deals page.

