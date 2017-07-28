Silicon Power brings stick-based storage up to speed with three-prong approach

Why it matters to you Silicon Power now provides a portable, convenient way to move data from one device to another using three different USB connectors.

Although USB sticks typically aren’t newsworthy, Silicon Power’s latest invention deserves some recognition. The company set out to solve the problem of moving data between multiple devices that rely on varying physical connections while keeping the overall form factor compact. The answer is the company’s new Mobile C50 flash drive.

What makes this device clever is that it has three connectors. The standard rectangular Type-A connector with only one side up resides at one end, which actually lifts up to reveal a second Micro-B connector for older phones and tablets. The third connector resides on the other end: a narrow Type-C either-side-is-up connector for modern devices.

Adding to that, the Type-C connector is stored under a sturdy, elastic black cap matching the rest of the drive’s outer shell. This cap includes a hole so you can keep the USB drive hooked with car keys, dangling on a necklace, and so on.

Silicon Power’s three-pronged drive includes two free tools: an SP Widget for computers, and an SP File Explorer for devices with Type-C ports and Android. Silicon Power also offers Recuva File Recovery for retrieving deleted files that, along with SP Widget, can be downloaded from the company’s website here.

“Never lost for the right connection, it’s easier than ever to share data between new-generation USB Type-C devices, any ‘traditional’ USB PC or laptop, and Micro-B smartphones or tablets. The compact drive is also a reliable companion,” the company says.

Here are the specifications:

Capacity: 32GB

64GB

128GB Dimensions: 1.64 (L) x 0.27 (W) x 0.59 (H) inches Casing: Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) Casing color: Black Weight: 0.18 ounces Interface: USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A

USB 2.0 Micro-B

USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C Compatible with: Windows XP to Windows 10

MacOS 10.3.x or later

Linux 2.6.x or later

As for other bells and whistles, Silicon Power’s Mobile C50 flash drive is designed to withstand water, dust, and vibrations while operating between zero and -70 degrees Celsius. It has an “ergonomic grip” for easy handling, and comes with a five-year warranty.

Unfortunately, we didn’t have any pricing at the time of publication, so keep checking back with your favorite online/offline vendor. Here are the part numbers for each capacity: