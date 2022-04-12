The Surface Laptop Go 2 won’t differ much from the first

There could finally be a successor to the Surface Laptop Go announced in a matter of weeks, according to a report by Zac Bowden of Windows Central.

If accurate, Microsoft might be planning to unveil the new hardware, possibly to be called the Surface Laptop Go 2, during the first half of this year, sources told Bowden.

It is possible the Surface Laptop Go 2 could launch in June, however, there are currently no specifics on dates, though spring is a typical time for Microsoft to announce new Surface products.

Rumors point to a device code-named “Zuma” being the Surface Laptop Go 2. It is expected to feature 11th-generation Intel processors, with the base model featuring a Core i5 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB eMMC storage, but no fingerprint reader. Its midtier model is set to have 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, and a fingerprint reader, and its high-end model a Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD.

The largest upgrade might be the 11th-generation Intel processors as most of the hardware specifications won’t differ much from the original Surface Laptop Go. It is also expected to feature a 12.4-inch display amd similar ports, thickness, chassis, and build materials to the first generation, Bowden said.

Prices are speculated to be $549, $699, and $899, respectively.

Reports also don’t expect the new model to change much design-wise. However, there is a chance that Microsoft could introduce a sage green color option, which appears to be a hardware trend currently. Bowden remains in the dark as to whether Microsoft plans to add a backlit keyboard to the new Surface Laptop Go model.

The Surface Laptop Go was first launched in 2020, with no upgrade in the following year. Much has changed since then. Microsoft has introduced its latest Windows 11 software, which is sure to come standard on the Surface Laptop Go 2.

Editors' Recommendations