The 5 best laptops with numberpads

Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED top down view showing keyboard, touchpad, and pen.
Numberpads, also called numeric keypads, have become far less common in recent years, even on 15-inch laptops and larger. They’re best for users who enter a lot of data as well as for some gamers who like the isolated and easily accessible number keys, but their downside is that they take away room on the keyboard from the standard keys and they can result in an off-center touchpad.

You can buy external numberpads, which is fine for when you’re at a desk. But if you’re often on the go and work in spreadsheets and other number-heavy applications, then you’ll want one built in. Here are some of the best laptops with numberpads you can buy today.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i 16

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i 16 top down view showing display and keyboard.
The Yoga 9i Pro 16 is one of our favorite laptops of 2024. It’s aimed at several other very good laptops, including the Dell XPS 16 and the Apple MacBook Pro 16, and it manages to offer some real advantages over both. Of course, it has a numbered and a large enough keyboard deck that the rest of the keys are aren’t too cramped.

The machine’s most important claim to fame is its performance. Lenovo built in plenty of power, feeding both the fast Intel Meteor Lake Core Ultra chipsets and discrete Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs with a lot more wattage than some competitors. Even with a midrange RTX 4060, the Yoga Pro 9i 16 ripped through our benchmarks and demonstrated great performance for productivity power users, creators, and gamers.

It also sports a quality mini-LED display and an incredibly solid build quality. It’s even reasonably affordable, coming in at under $2,000 for a high-end configuration with a Core Ultra 9 185H, RTX 4060, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of fast SSD storage. That’s at least $1,000 less than the MacBook Pro 16 with much of the same performance.

Acer Swift Edge 16

Acer Swift Edge 16 front view showing display and keyboard.
If you want a large laptop but don’t want to carry around the bulk of a typical powerhouse like the Yoga Pro 9i 16, the Swift Edge 16 has you covered. It has a numberpad in a spacious enough keyboard, although the touchpad is definitely off kilter a bit. But it’s also incredibly thin at 0.60 inches and light at 2.73 pounds.

You get a fast AMD Ryzen 7 chipset (we reviewed it with the 7840U but it’s available today with the 8840U) and integrated AMD Radeon graphics. It’s not as fast for creators given the lack of a discrete GPU, but it’s more than fast enough for demanding productivity users who want to whip through large spreadsheets.

It also sports a 16-inch 3K OLED display with brilliant colors and inky blacks, along with plenty of ports and a 1440p webcam. It’s a surprisingly affordable laptop as well, coming in at $1,300 with the Ryzen 7 8840U chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

LG Gram 16 2-in-1

LG Gram 16 2-in-1 2024 front view showing keyboard and touchpad.
Another very thin-and-light 16-inch laptop is the Gram 16 2-in-1. This 360-degree convertible is even thinner than the Swift Edge 16, at just 0.51 inches, and it’s just slightly heavier at 3.08 pounds. That’s due to the more complex hinge assembly that allows the display to swivel around into clamshell, tent, media, and tablet modes. The active pen lets you right on the expansive display, which is an added bonus to go with the numberpad located to the right of the otherwise expansive keyboard.

Inside, you’ll find Intel’s Core Ultra 7 155H chipset with a very fast CPU and integrated Intel Arc graphics that make the laptop well-suited for high-end productivity workflows. If you’re a number cruncher, you’ll love this machine.

The 16-inch 3K OLED display is spectacular, with more brightness than most OLED panels and the usual dynamic colors and perfect blacks. It’s a bit expensive when you add additional RAM and storage, but at $1,500 with 16G and 1TB, it’s reasonably priced.

Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED

Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED front view showing display and keyboard.
One very large and very powerful laptop with a numberpad is ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED. It’s rather thick at 0.94 inches and heavy at 5.29 pounds. But it’s worth carrying around, and that’s not just because of its excellent keyboard and Asus Dial input device that make it ideal for creative professionals.

Inside, you’ll find an insanely fast Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU, along with the option of up to an Nvidia RTX 3000 Ada GPU that’s optimized for the kind of creative, engineering, and design applications that can make use of all that power. Of course, anyone who works with numbers will also appreciate this laptop’s performance.

The display is another 3K OLED panel, and it’s easily as good as the others on this list. This is a no-compromise laptop with a price that’s surprisingly reasonable at $2,330 with an RTX 4060, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED

The Vivobook Pro 15 on a table outside.
The last laptop on our list focuses on bringing a large display and good performance at a surprisingly low price. For just $1,000, the Vivobook Pro 15 OLED offers up solid components and an excellent build quality to go with a comfortable keyboard with a numberpad.

The laptop is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H chipset that’s more than fast enough for working with large spreadsheets, along with an RTX 3050 GPU that’s entry-level but allows for entry-level creative performance. And there’s a virtual Asus DialPad built into the touchpad that some people might like (and others might not).

The one compromise made with the Vivobook is that its 15.6-inch OLED display is low-res at just Full HD and it’s in the old-school 16:9 aspect ratio. Even so, it provides OLED’s usual benefits and, if you can accept a little less sharpness, is a pleasant enough experience

