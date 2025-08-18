The world’s first 750Hz monitor is wild, but your GPU (and wallet) aren’t ready

What’s happened? HKC just launched the world’s first 750Hz monitor, ready to keep up with some of the best gaming desktops. The display, referred to as Ant Esports ANT257PF, is now up for grabs — with some caveats.

The 24.5-inch display sports a Fast TN panel, which means it’s aimed at competitive, fast gameplay.

This is the first display to feature a native 750Hz refresh rate.

Many monitors above 500Hz exist, but 750Hz is a new record.

The Ant Esports display offers a resolution of 1,920 x 1080, 0.8ms GtG (0.5ms MPRT), HDR400, ~400 nits of brightness, and 95% DCI-P3 / 99% sRGB color coverage.

It only features DisplayPort 1.4, not 2.1.

The monitor is launching in China first through an auction starting August 19.

Its base price will be 7,999 Chinese yuan, which is around $1,115.

This is important because: HKC managed to push refresh-rate records to new heights, but the question of real-world usefulness remains.

750Hz sets a new LCD high-water mark after the recent wave of 600–720Hz screens.

Hitting 750fps consistently is feasible only in a few esports titles.

To achieve 750 frames per second (fps) in games like League of Legends or Valorant, you’d need one of the best graphics cards.

It’s an important milestone for display technology, but its price and use cases make it a product that many won’t need or want.

Recommended Videos

Why should I care? If you’re into competitive esports games, such as Counter-Strike or Valorant, this monitor is exciting — but also entirely overkill.

The TN panel brings speed and low blur but typical viewing-angle compromises versus IPS/OLED.

For average players, the diminishing returns from 240 to 360 to 750Hz will be hard to feel. The human eye mostly can’t tell the difference.

The $1,115 price tag is a lot to ask for most gamers, but if you’re a competitive gamer, it might give you an edge over your opponents.

OK, what’s next? Watch for reviews that validate motion clarity, input lag, and how well the DP 1.4 pipeline holds up at 750Hz.