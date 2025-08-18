 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The world’s first 750Hz monitor is wild, but your GPU (and wallet) aren’t ready

By
New HKC 750Hz monitor next to a PC.
ITHome

What’s happened? HKC just launched the world’s first 750Hz monitor, ready to keep up with some of the best gaming desktops. The display, referred to as Ant Esports ANT257PF, is now up for grabs — with some caveats.

  • The 24.5-inch display sports a Fast TN panel, which means it’s aimed at competitive, fast gameplay.
  • This is the first display to feature a native 750Hz refresh rate.
  • Many monitors above 500Hz exist, but 750Hz is a new record.
  • The Ant Esports display offers a resolution of 1,920 x 1080, 0.8ms GtG (0.5ms MPRT), HDR400, ~400 nits of brightness, and 95% DCI-P3 / 99% sRGB color coverage.
  • It only features DisplayPort 1.4, not 2.1.
  • The monitor is launching in China first through an auction starting August 19.
  • Its base price will be 7,999 Chinese yuan, which is around $1,115.

This is important because: HKC managed to push refresh-rate records to new heights, but the question of real-world usefulness remains.

  • 750Hz sets a new LCD high-water mark after the recent wave of 600–720Hz screens.
  • Hitting 750fps consistently is feasible only in a few esports titles.
  • To achieve 750 frames per second (fps) in games like League of Legends or Valorant, you’d need one of the best graphics cards.
  • It’s an important milestone for display technology, but its price and use cases make it a product that many won’t need or want.
Recommended Videos

Why should I care? If you’re into competitive esports games, such as Counter-Strike or Valorant, this monitor is exciting — but also entirely overkill.

  • The TN panel brings speed and low blur but typical viewing-angle compromises versus IPS/OLED.
  • For average players, the diminishing returns from 240 to 360 to 750Hz will be hard to feel. The human eye mostly can’t tell the difference.
  • The $1,115 price tag is a lot to ask for most gamers, but if you’re a competitive gamer, it might give you an edge over your opponents.

OK, what’s next? Watch for reviews that validate motion clarity, input lag, and how well the DP 1.4 pipeline holds up at 750Hz.

  • Independent tests should confirm real-world latency and strobe/blur behavior beyond spec sheets.
  • Availability outside China is unclear; HKC teased this tech at Computex 2025, so a wider rollout may follow.
  • Unless you’re competing at a high level, you’re better off checking out one of the best gaming monitors instead of this thrilling (but expensive) 750Hz beast.
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

AMD’s new Ryzen 8040 CPUs aren’t all that new
AMD revealing its Ryzen 8040 CPUs.

AMD new Ryzen 8040 CPUs aren't as new as they seem. During its Advancing AI event, AMD announced that Ryzen 8040 chips are coming to laptops, and you'd be forgiven for thinking it was a new generation of processors. AMD doesn't call them next-gen CPUs, rather referring to them as "the next step in personal AI processing." And that's because these aren't next-gen CPUs.

Ryzen 8040 mobile chips will replace Ryzen 7040 mobile chips, and based on that fact alone, it's easy to assume that the Ryzen 8040 CPUs are better. They have a higher number! From what AMD has shared so far, though, these supposedly new chips look like nothing more than a rebrand of the CPUs already available in laptops. AMD set itself up for this type of confusing, misleading situation, too.
New name, old cores
First, how do we really know these are just rebranded Ryzen 7040 chips? I've included the full product stack below that spells it out. These chips, code-named Hawk Point, are using AMD's Zen 4 CPU cores and RDNA 3 GPU cores, which the previous-generation Phoenix CPUs also used. There's also the NPU, which I'll circle back to in a moment.

Read more
4K gaming monitors are getting cheaper, but I still won’t buy one
Uncharted Legacy of Thieves collection running on Samsung Odyssey Neo G8.

Monitors are getting cheaper, and that's particularly true for 4K gaming monitors. Over the past couple of years, multiple brands have launched their own stripped-back 4K gaming displays, with each driving prices down, and proper 4K gaming displays are cheaper now than they've ever been.

The price drops aren't insignificant, either. The go-to 4K gaming display over the past several years has been the LG 27GN950-B, which launched for $800. Now, you'd be overpaying if you pick one up for more than $650. Samsung's market-defining Odyssey Neo G8 launched just last year for $1,500. Now? You can buy it for $1,000 on sale.

Read more
Why I couldn’t live without an ultrawide gaming monitor
Spider-Man running on the LG UltraGear OLED 45.

The debate between a dual-monitor setup and ultrawide is one for the ages (or, at least, the last decade), but I firmly fall into the ultrawide camp. That's why it surprised me to see my colleague Jon Martindale sing the praises of a dual-monitor setup over an ultrawide. I have to push back.

Martindale makes some valid points, from the cost of ultrawide monitors to the pixel density of such a large display. But, for the way I use my monitor, I couldn't imagine using anything else. Here's why.
Perfectly immersive

Read more