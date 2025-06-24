 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The new most funded project in Kickstarter history is not something I expected

It's a printer. Yes, I'm as surprised as you are.

By
Eufy Make E1 UV printer sitting on a desk
Eufy

Popular crowd-funding site Kickstarter has crowned a new ‘most funded project’ in its history. And yes, it’s a printer. I know, wild right?

The Eufy Make E1 has managed to raise a staggering $44 million from almost 17,000 backers at time of writing, and there are still three days of crowd funding to go. That’s considerably more than the $500,000 goal it had set out to raise.

Recommended Videos

The printer has wrestled back top spot from the non-tech, four novel series by author Brandon Sanderson project which amassed a hugely impressive $42 million of funding back in August 2024.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

That book series absolutely blew the previous record holder out the water, as the Pebble Time (remember that) had held the most funded project title since December 2016, having raised just over $20 million.

What I didn’t have on my 2025 bingo card was for a printer to be quite so gosh darn popular.

This must be a pretty good printer, right?

Well, you’ll be pleased to know this isn’t your run-of-the-mill inkjet printer. The Eufy Make E1 is a “personal 3D-texture UV printer”, and yes, I didn’t have a clue what that meant at first either.

So what does that mean? Eufy says the Make E1 “is the first consumer-grade UV printer capable of printing 3D textures up to 5mm thick”, noting that it’s “90% smaller than conventional UV printers.”

The Make E1 can print on a wide range of surfaces, including metal, wood, fabric, canvas, leather, and acrylic, printing textures on these surfaces to give you a tactile feel to the finished product.

You can print directly on objects such as mugs and flasks, and the neat thing about UV printers is their ability to accurately reproduce millions of colors.

Now if you’re thinking that sounds a bit much for printing out homework or the latest finance report, you’d be right. This isn’t a printer which is designed for every home.

The Make E1 is aimed at creators and entrepreneurs, folks who run small businesses or want a side hustle selling unique prints, but its compact size means it can probably fit in your home if you’re intrigued.

Eufy is an established technology brand as well, making a range of smart home products including robot vacuums, smart cameras, security systems and video doorbells.

Some things in the printer world don’t change though. You’ll still need to purchase ink cartridges (which are $42.99 for 100ml), with six colors required for the full gamut of options. That’s $257.94 for a complete set of ink. If you’re planning on printing a lot, the ink cost is going to quickly start adding up.

The Eufy Make E1 will currently set you back $1,899 and you’ve got until 6:57 AM PDT / 9:57 AM EDT on June 28 to place an order via Kickstarter.

John McCann
John McCann
Managing Editor
John is Managing Editor at Digital Trends. He's been a consumer technology & automotive journalist for over a decade.
Topics
Eyes on the Apple Mac mini M4? It’s 15% off today from Amazon
The M4 Mac mini on a desk.

If you're a fan of Apple's Mac mini desktop computers and you've been thinking about getting the latest series, you won't want to miss this chance at a discount on the Apple Mac mini M4. The configuration with 24GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD is on sale from Amazon at 15% off, bringing its price down from $999 to $849. As with all Apple deals, you should take advantage of the savings as soon as you can because the offer may disappear at any moment -- hurry if you want to get it for $150 lower than usual.

Why you should buy the Apple Mac mini M4

Read more
The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor is 55% off, but there’s a catch
Samsung's Odyssey Neo G7 on a desk.

The 43-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor is an excellent display for gamers, but it's not always available with a discount from monitor deals, and it's pretty expensive at its original price of $1,000. However, we've found a way for you to get it with a 55% discount, and that's to take advantage of Samsung's open box pricing so that you'll only have to pay $450. That's a massive $550 in savings, and you don't have to worry about the quality of the gaming monitor -- open box products still look brand new and are tested to be working properly. You need to hurry though, as stocks are limited!

Why you should buy the 43-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor

Read more
This quirky AI-powered camera prints poems, not photos
The Poetry Camera.

The Poetry Camera is an ingenious device that doesn’t take photos but instead makes poems.

The clever contraption features a lens that observes its surroundings before using AI to craft a poem inspired by the scene. It then prints the verse through a slot on the front -- similar to how a Polaroid camera delivers photos. You can see it in action in the video above.

Read more