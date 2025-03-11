Water-cooled ‘laptop’ can house desktop parts, because why not

A new Kickstarter project is attempting to redefine high-performance mobile computing with a hybrid laptop that integrates desktop components and built-in liquid cooling. The Ultra High Performance Integration Liquid Cooled Laptop or UHPILCL T1000 is designed to house standard mini-ITX motherboards, allowing users to install desktop-grade processors and full-sized graphics cards, including the RTX 5090.

This makes it one of the most powerful and modular laptop-like systems ever proposed. Unlike traditional gaming laptops that rely on large vapor chamber cooling solutions or external docks, the T1000 features a fully integrated open-loop liquid cooling system capable of dissipating up to 720W of thermal output. Given the potential power draw of components like AMD’s Ryzen 9 9950X3D, effective cooling is essential. Users must fill the system with deionized water before operation, ensuring efficient heat dissipation.

The T1000 features a 17.3-inch display with a 3K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, balancing high visual fidelity with smooth performance. The laptop weighs approximately 4.8kg, with the “Super” variant reaching 5.2kg due to its support for an extra 7mm of cooler height. While significantly bulkier than conventional gaming laptops, it remains relatively portable compared to full desktop setups.

One of the project’s main selling points is its modularity. The T1000 allows users to swap out components such as the CPU, GPU, RAM, and storage, making it a rare example of a truly upgradable laptop-like system. This flexibility ensures long-term viability, as users can upgrade their hardware instead of replacing the entire device.

The Kickstarter campaign has yet to officially launch, and details on pricing and availability remain undisclosed. However, the project has already attracted interest from enthusiasts seeking desktop-class performance in a semi-portable form factor.