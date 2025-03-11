 Skip to main content
Water-cooled ‘laptop’ can house desktop parts, because why not

The Ultra High Performance Integration Liquid Cooled Laptop or UHPILCL T1000 hybrid gaming laptop
A new Kickstarter project is attempting to redefine high-performance mobile computing with a hybrid laptop that integrates desktop components and built-in liquid cooling. The Ultra High Performance Integration Liquid Cooled Laptop or UHPILCL T1000 is designed to house standard mini-ITX motherboards, allowing users to install desktop-grade processors and full-sized graphics cards, including the RTX 5090.

This makes it one of the most powerful and modular laptop-like systems ever proposed. Unlike traditional gaming laptops that rely on large vapor chamber cooling solutions or external docks, the T1000 features a fully integrated open-loop liquid cooling system capable of dissipating up to 720W of thermal output. Given the potential power draw of components like AMD’s Ryzen 9 9950X3D, effective cooling is essential. Users must fill the system with deionized water before operation, ensuring efficient heat dissipation.

The UHPILCL T1000 and T1000 Super dimensions and weight
UHPILCL

The T1000 features a 17.3-inch display with a 3K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, balancing high visual fidelity with smooth performance. The laptop weighs approximately 4.8kg, with the “Super” variant reaching 5.2kg due to its support for an extra 7mm of cooler height. While significantly bulkier than conventional gaming laptops, it remains relatively portable compared to full desktop setups.

One of the project’s main selling points is its modularity. The T1000 allows users to swap out components such as the CPU, GPU, RAM, and storage, making it a rare example of a truly upgradable laptop-like system. This flexibility ensures long-term viability, as users can upgrade their hardware instead of replacing the entire device.

The Kickstarter campaign has yet to officially launch, and details on pricing and availability remain undisclosed. However, the project has already attracted interest from enthusiasts seeking desktop-class performance in a semi-portable form factor.

Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal Khullar is a computing writer at Digital Trends who contributes to various topics, including CPUs, GPUs, monitors, and…
Asus’ new monitors don’t just display pixels, but they clean the air too
A woman sitting in front of the the Asus VU34WCIP-W monitor with built-in air purifier

Asus has introduced a new lineup of monitors featuring built-in air purification, combining display technology with environmental health benefits. The VU Air Ionizer series includes three models: the 23.8-inch VU249HFI-W, the 27-inch VU279HFI-W, and the 34-inch VU34WCIP-W.

These displays come with an integrated "VU Air Ionizer" that, according to Asus, removes up to 90% of airborne dust and pollutants within a cubic meter over three hours. This feature aims to improve air quality, particularly for users in dusty environments, though air ionization technology remains a subject of debate in terms of its effectiveness.

The PS5 Pro will soon get an AMD-powered performance boost
Aloy squats near a bush in Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered.

Sony is set to enhance the PlayStation 5 Pro's visual performance by integrating AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4) upscaling technology. This advancement stems from a collaboration between Sony and AMD, known as Project Amethyst, aiming to elevate the console's graphical fidelity.

FSR 4, recently unveiled alongside AMD's Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT graphics cards with RDNA 4 architecture, leverages machine learning with an aim to deliver image quality that is on par with Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). Unlike its predecessors, FSR 4 utilizes hardware-based machine learning for upscaling, optimizing performance and visual clarity.

Apple to usher in VisionOS inspired cross-platform software updates
Features for VisionOS 2.

Apple’s 2025 devices might be paired with completely refreshed software to combat waning opinions about the brand. With the new iPhone series, the iPad, and the Mac series slated to launch later in the year, Apple may roll out fresh software designs for the devices as one of its major features.

Sources close to the matter told Bloomberg editor, Mark Gurman that the coming software will have fundamental changes to the look and functions of their respective systems, to be more uniform across platforms. The changes will be apparent in icons, menus, apps, windows, and system buttons, which will take inspiration from designs found in Apple’s Vision Pro software.

