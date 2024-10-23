 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Watch Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot helping out at Michelin

By
Spot at Michelin | Boston Dynamics

It’s been four years since the robot wizards at Boston Dynamics declared their dog-like Spot robot ready for the workplace.

Recommended Videos

In that time, the quadruped robot has been trialed in various roles at a number of firms, including for factory mapping at Ford, safety inspections at a Kia auto plant, and radiation surveys for Dominion Energy.

Its latest gig is at a Michelin facility in Lexington, South Carolina, that manufactures tires and light trucks. A video (top) released by Boston Dynamics on Wednesday shows Spot making its way around the site, carrying out various tasks as part of a pilot program.

“We were like kids at Christmas when we first got Spot,” said Wayne Pender, a reliability manager at Michelin whose job it is to ensure that all of the facility’s equipment is running at optimal efficiency.

Ryan Burns, also a reliability manager, said it’s important to get ahead of equipment failures in order to avoid a plant shutdown. Spot helps out by scanning 350 locations with a thermal camera to see if any parts are overheating or performing differently in some other way. Using specially designed software called Orbit, Spot then processes the data and sends it to to its operators for final analysis. If an anomaly is spotted, a human technician is sent out to review the situation before a final decision is made on how to respond.

“From a technician standpoint, Spot going out and doing these routes eliminates a mundane task that humans are doing,” Burns said. “By Spot finding these anomalies and these issues, it gives the technician more time to go out and plan and schedule how they’re going to fix the problem versus going out, identifying, then trying to plan and schedule everything.”

Burns added that it would be ideal to have more Spots at the facility so that the company can improve its inspection procedures, leading to enhanced efficiency and greater output.

Boston Dynamics is continuing to develop Spot and refine its capabilities through various pilot programs and partnerships in the U.S. and beyond.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Dragon Age: The Veilguard is a breath of fresh air on PC
Combat in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

I assumed Dragon Age: The Veilguard would have problems on PC, not only due to the horrendous port of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor from EA last year, but also because of the fact that it's been in development limbo for several years. But I've put a few hours into the game on PC across some different hardware, and I'm pleasantly surprised. There are a few rough patches, but Dragon Age: The Veilguard is solid on PC.

After tinkering with the game a bit, I'm here to give you the best settings to optimize your performance on PC, as well as some of the key differences you need to know about in the settings menu. This is a massive RPG, and I only had a few days to test it, so performance might dip later in the game. For the first several hours, however, my experience was great.
Best settings for Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Read more
Apple’s M4 iMac brings next-gen power to your desktop
People using the Apple iMac with M4 chip.

Apple has brought its M4 chip to the iMac, making it the first Mac to get Apple’s latest silicon chip. The update also brings new colors and a significant performance improvement for the all-in-one desktop computer, and it comes a year after it received the previous-generation M3 chip. As with the previous M1 and M3 iMacs, the M4 model is compatible with Apple Intelligence.

It comes at the beginning of a week of product releases from Apple, with the company previously teasing that it had much more to reveal in the coming days. The updates could see the entire Mac lineup receive some variant of the M4 chip (including more powerful M4 Pro, M4 Max and M4 Ultra editions) over the coming months.

Read more
Best Lenovo laptop deals: Save on Yoga and ThinkPad laptops
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

Lenovo laptops have a lot to offer whether you need a laptop for professional use or for more entry level tasks. Lenovo is also a great laptop brand to shop if you want a look at some of today’s best laptop deals. Despite its popularity and place among the best laptop brands, Lenovo laptops almost always see a discount. There are all sorts of Lenovo laptop deals taking place right now, so we’ve made shopping a little easier by rounding up the best Lenovo laptop deals below. You can read onward for all of those details, and if you aren’t finding what you’re looking for among what Lenovo has to offer you can check out the current Dell laptop deals, HP laptop deals, and MacBook deals.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook — $254 $329 23% off

Shopping the best Chromebooks can be a great way to save some money if you only need the bare essentials in a laptop. The IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook has, for the most part, entry-level specs, but it’s able to get the job done when it comes to homework, browsing the web, and even some office work. The 14-inch screen comes in at Full HD resolution so you can do some binge watching with this Chromebook. It’s an all-around great choice for students and professionals who don’t depend on high end software to do their work.

Read more