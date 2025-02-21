A new report slams MacBooks’ repairability. Here’s what you can do if you need to fix yours

Table of Contents Table of Contents Get AppleCare+ Go to an Apple Store Try a third-party repair shop Get one of Apple’s DIY kits

Apple’s best MacBooks have earned a reputation for generous software support and top-tier build quality, two factors that mean they often last far longer than their rivals. But the flipside of the coin is the fact that MacBooks are incredibly difficult to repair, requiring specialized tools, complex disassembly and the enduring patience of a saint.

That idea has been reinforced by a recent report (PDF download) from the US Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) Education Fund, which found that Apple’s MacBooks are the second-worst laptops in terms of repairability, with only Lenovo scoring lower. Worst of all, most of Apple’s poor score came from an extremely low disassembly rating, which will be ominous reading for anyone about to undertake the challenge of tearing down their pricey laptop.

But if that sounds like you, there’s no need to despair. Fortunately, there are plenty of options available if you want to repair a broken MacBook, and most of them don’t require any technical work from you at all. Here, we’ll show you all of your best options.

Get AppleCare+

When you buy a new Apple product, you’re able to buy AppleCare+ alongside it. This is essentially an extended warranty for your Mac (and is available for other Apple products, too), and it provides a lot of benefits in return for your money.

Prices vary depending on your MacBook model. The 14-inch MacBook Pro costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year, for example, while the 13-inch MacBook Air is priced at $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.

AppleCare+ provides cover for unlimited incidents of accidental damage while it’s active (subject to a $99 excess fee for screen damage or $299 for anything else, plus tax). Repairs or replacements will be available for the Mac itself, its battery, its accessories (including the power adapter), its memory, and any USB SuperDrives you’re using.

Any repairs are carried out by Apple’s own technicians using official, legitimate parts. They’ll also give you help with macOS and Apple’s apps, and you can get service anywhere in the world.

That means if you’ve got AppleCare+ and your MacBook needs to be repaired, the simplest solution is to head down to an Apple Store and get them to take a look. That way, it doesn’t matter that MacBooks aren’t particularly repairable since you’re letting the professionals take over, without you ever needing to worry about how to take your laptop apart and fix it up.

Usually, you need to buy AppleCare+ within 60 days of buying your MacBook. However, there’s a chance you can get covered outside this window, providing your Mac is in good condition and isn’t showing any signs of damage. I was able to get AppleCare+ for my Apple Watch Series 10, for example, just by asking for it at an Apple Store, despite my Watch being several months outside the 60-day window. It’s always worth a try.

Go to an Apple Store

You don’t need to have bought AppleCare+ to get your MacBook repaired at an Apple Store. Even if it’s not covered, Apple’s staff will take a look and offer to perform any necessary repairs. This has many of the same benefits of using AppleCare+, in that you get genuine parts and help from knowledgeable staff.

Unfortunately, it’s also a lot more expensive to pay for repairs this way. Apple is known for its high prices, and there’s no exception here. If you want to get things done the official way, it’s certainly worth considering — just be ready for the sticker shock.

Try a third-party repair shop

If you baulk at Apple’s eye-watering repair prices, the next best thing is to try a third-party repair shop. Doing it this way could save you money and still result in a satisfactory repair job.

Start by looking at Apple’s network of Authorized Service Providers. These repair shops work with Apple to train staff on how to properly fix Apple devices, and in return are provided with authentic parts, tools and manuals. You get many of the benefits of going the official route, but it can often work out cheaper than going directly to Apple. You can find your nearest Apple Authorized Service Provider on Apple’s website.

Another option is to try the more standard level of repair shops. If they don’t have Apple Authorized Service Provider status, they won’t have access to genuine Apple parts and tools. That could wind up saving you money, but you’ll want to make sure you check reviews before going ahead to see what other people think.

Get one of Apple’s DIY kits

Apple is known for locking down its devices, but that stance has started to weaken in recent years. Now, the company offers self-service repair kits for MacBook users, allowing you to get hands-on if you feel like doing the repair yourself.

First, you’ll need to go through Apple’s Mac laptop manuals on its website, which will show you the steps and parts required to carry out your repair. Once you know what you need, you can purchase parts and tools from Apple’s Self Service Repair Store. After you’re finished, you can return the broken parts to Apple to be refurbished or recycled. Some returned parts can even earn you credit from Apple.

However, this process is intended for more experienced users who know exactly what they’re doing, and anything that goes wrong is on you. That means that most people will be better off getting Apple or a repair shop to fix their MacBook. If you have the skills and confidence, though, Apple’s self-service repair kits could be a good choice.