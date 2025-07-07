 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Wimbledon’s robot line judges caught napping on Centre Court

By
Wimbledon.
Wimbledon

Following in the footsteps of the U.S. Open and the Australian Open, Wimbledon finally did away with human line judges in favor of Hawk-Eye technology at this year’s Championships.

All 18 courts have incorporated the system, which uses multiple high‑speed cameras and real‑time computer vision algorithms, with loudspeakers emitting an audible “out” to confirm a missed shot.

Recommended Videos

A week into this year’s competition, the technology appeared to be working well. But then, during a high-profile match on Centre Court on Sunday involving Brit Sonay Kartal and Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the system seemed to go a bit quiet, with the umpire having to confirm a couple of widely missed shots as out.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

But then, a short while later, on a game point for Pavlyuchenkova toward the end of the first set, Hawk-Eye failed to call a ball hit by Kartal that landed a foot past the baseline, with Pavlyuchenkova half-heartedly keeping it in play. Despite having clearly won the point — and therefore the game — Pavlyuchenkova was told to replay it. She lost the point and went on to lose the game.

It was a confusing mess, with Pavlyuchenkova complaining during the changeover that “they stole the game from me.”

Fortunately for the Russian, she managed to retain a cool head and went on to win the match. But it could have turned out very differently. 

The All England Club, which runs Wimbledon, said at first that the system was “deactivated on the point in question” because of “operator error,” according to a BBC report

A spokesperson said later on Sunday that, after further investigation, it was found the technology was “deactivated in error on part of the server’s side of the court for one game.”

The spokesperson added: “We have apologized to the players involved. We continue to have full confidence in the accuracy of the ball-tracking technology. In this instance, there was a human error and as a consequence we have fully reviewed our processes and made the appropriate changes.”

Having overruled some earlier calls, it’s not clear why the umpire failed to do the same for this shot, which was clearly out. The rulebook states that the umpire has the power to make a call if Hawk-Eye fails to do so.

“He also saw it out, he told me after the match,” Pavlyuchenkova said in a post-match press conference. “I thought he would do that, but he didn’t. Instead they just said replay. I don’t know if it’s something to do [with Kartal being] local. I think it’s also difficult for him. He probably was scared to take such a big decision.”

Sunday’s Hawk-Eye hiccup demonstrates that even automated line-calling systems are not infallible, a reality that, going forward, will put even greater pressure on the only human left officiating the match — the umpire. It’ll be interesting to see how Pavlyuchenkova’s experience affects next week’s Wimbledon matches, with players perhaps more likely to look the umpire’s way if they’re expecting a shout from Hawk-Eye that doesn’t come.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics
Exclusive offer: Protect your digital identity with 30% off Pimeyes
Pimeyes illustration of protecting your identity online

Online privacy isn’t optional anymore, it’s essential. With the spread of facial recognition, image scraping, and deepfake technology, it’s never been easier for your face to end up somewhere you never intended. Pimeyes is a powerful facial recognition engine that scans the internet for matches of your face, showing you where and how your image is being used. From July 1 through August 1, Digital Trends readers can take 30% off Pimeyes Open Plus and ProTect subscriptions by using the code DigitalTrends30 at checkout.

Get Pimeyes Now

Read more
I’d love Apple to make a cheap MacBook with iPhone power
A budget MacBook with an iPhone processor makes total sense to me
The conceptual A18 Pro MacBook

Apple could deliver a MacBook surprise within the next couple of years, and it sounds like terrific news for aspiring budget laptop shoppers. As per TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is planning a new MacBook that will be powered by the same chipset as the iPhone 16 Pro. 

According to Kuo, the laptop features an “approximately 13-inch display” and might enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2025, or early next year. He further adds that the company aims to ship anywhere between 5–7 million units of this new machine, accounting for nearly a third of total laptop shipments in 2026. 

Read more
Pocket is about to close. Use this read-it-later app instead
A woman looking at her phone.

Read-it-later app Pocket is closing down in just a week’s time, so if you’re still using it, now’s the time to switch to a similar app.

As an avid user of Pocket pretty much since it launched in 2007 as Read It Later, I felt a little sad to receive a message in May informing me that it would be shutting down on July 8.

Read more