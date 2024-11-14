Windows 11 takes a break on updates until 2025

Microsoft has confirmed that it is going on holiday break for Windows 11 updates, indicating that any major software features won’t be released until January 2025.

The company rolled out its latest software update, OS Build 26100.2314 on November 12, and it largely addressed security issues. It also detailed that there won’t be any preview updates released in December 2024, outside of monthly security releases.

“Because of minimal operations during the Western holidays and the upcoming new year, there won’t be a non-security preview release for the month of December 2024. There will be a monthly security release for December 2024. Normal monthly servicing for both security and non-security preview releases will resume in January 2025,” Microsoft said on its support website.

Typically, Microsoft releases a Preview Build OS version of Windows 11 monthly to its Windows Insiders users in the Dev (developers) and Beta channels. The builds include unique features that may have the potential to release to public versions of Windows software, but don’t always get to see final builds. Microsoft is halting the progress of this program during the holiday season, as many staff members will be on break.

Recently, a Windows Insider user found a universal share button feature buried within the code of a Preview Build. The feature was disabled by default, but once enabled, it allows for a Share button throughout the Windows 11 operating system. Users will be able to send files, links, or text conveniently from their desktops, including in the taskbar and Start menu. Another Preview Build feature is Rewrite for the Notepad app, which allows you to generate alternative text to fit your specific needs, including modifying text to be longer, shorter, or to be written in a certain tone or format.

However, it is vital that Microsoft’s security software updates continue as usual. In its recent security update, Microsoft addressed 91 vulnerabilities in Windows 11. The update includes four zero-day vulnerabilities, that remain actively exploited by hackers: CVE-2024-43451, CVE-2024-49039, CVE-2024-49040, and CVE-2024-49019.