This fantastic 50-inch LG 4K TV is only $300 ahead of Labor Day

Excited for Labor Day sales coming up soon? When it comes to this 50-inch LG 4K TV at Best Buy, Labor Day sales have arrived early with a great discount that brings this quality TV down down $320 to just $300. It’s one of the best 4K TV deals out there right now and a fantastic way to start your Labor Day sale purchasing spree.

The LG 50-inch UN7000 4K TV has everything you could need from a budget 4K TV. It has a quad-core processor that aims to make the best images, actions, and colors possible while you watch. It offers Active HDR so that the picture looks stunning every step of the way, plus there’s TruMotion 120 support which reduces blur and sharpens details. This is particularly useful when watching fast-moving action sequences or sports, ensuring you get a smoother viewing experience.

LG’s webOS also means that the LG 50-inch UN7000 4K TV is as smart as you need. It has all the latest streaming apps including Disney+ and Apple TV+ as well as your favorites like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and Sling. There’s free access via LG Channels to over 180 IP streaming channels, too, giving you movies, TV shows, breaking news, sports, and much more. If you’re a big sports fan, you’ll love the sports alert feature, which gives you updates and scores for your favorite teams even while you’re watching other content elsewhere.

Voice control support is available as well, with compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. For Apple enthusiasts, there’s also Apple AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit support which is sure to be useful.

With plenty of great features, the LG 50-inch UN7000 4K TV was always going to be a great deal. Ordinarily priced at $320, it’s down to just $300 making it an even better deal. It’s all part of Best Buy’s early Labor Day sales and the kind of offer you’ll want to jump on fast. We can’t see stock lasting for long here, so you’ll want to snap one up as soon as possible. It’s a great way of enjoying a budget TV for even less than usual.

