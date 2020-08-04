This 50-inch LG 4K TV is on sale for only $300 at Best Buy

LG makes some of the most impressive TVs on the market, and not just visually — they’re loaded with the kinds of features for content and connectivity that make a 4K Smart TV worth having. Right now, the 50-inch LG UN7000 4K TV is $20 off at Best Buy, down to $300 from its regular price of $320. Now, that’s a modest discount, but the 50-inch LG UN7000 4K TV is a must-have even when it’s not on sale, which makes this opportunity a no-brainer. Get your hands on one of the best 4K TVs out there, right now.

When it comes to 4K TVs, 50-inches are the baby bear: they’re just right. They’re the perfect size for the entertainment system in your average apartment or living room. With a brilliant 4K picture, you never really have to worry about the size of the perfect images you’ll be seeing, and 50 inches won’t dominate your room like some bigger screens.

The picture you’ll get on this TV is fantastically clear, bright, and precise, even compared to other 4K TV, thanks to this TV’s 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) which quadruples the resolution you’ll get from your old HD TV. Combined with this is Active HDR (HDR10, HLG), which automatically augments the picture in your older favorite content, making sure that everything always looks its best (it supports tons of formats for its scene-by-scene picture adjustment). Finally, there’s TruMotion 120 (native 60Hz) which works to reduces blur and sharpen details, making sure that all the fastest-moving scenes of your favorite films, sports action, and games, are never lagged or interrupted. It’s smooth sailing at very fast speeds. Oh, and for the sports fans, there’s Sports Alert, which can update you on your teams, start times for games, and scores, no matter what else is on the screen, and it lets you hop to those channels immediately.

Then there are the convenience factors, which are many. This TV works with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control. You can control everything in your home that’s smart-connected, from your light settings to the thermostat to your outdoor security cameras, all just by speaking to your TV. In terms of browsing content, LG’s webOS smart platform is as simple and efficient as it gets. It connects you with your favorite streamers, like Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video — and recommends new top shows as well as your favorite content. And should you feel less like exploring, and like you just want to augment what you already have on your laptop — the pairing is easily available thanks to built-in support for Apple AirPlay, Apple AirPlay 2, Miracast, and SmartShare. Want more? The TV has three HDMI ports, three USB ports, and a port for Ethernet, so your options are really endless. For $300, how can you say no?

This is an all-around fantastic TV, especially in its range of affordability. If you’d like to browse some more and see what it’s up against, check out the other 4K TV deals happening now. But if you’re looking for an affordable TV that delivers on picture and connectivity, we recommend jumping on this one, now down to $300 at Best Buy.

