  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This 55-inch Sony 4K TV is on sale for only $600 — save $200

By
Best Buy

Right now, you can buy the 55-inch Sony X750H 4K TV for only $600 at Best Buy. That’s a hefty drop of $200 on the usual price making it a great time to snap one up if you’re keen on getting a 55-inch screen. This is one of the better 4K TV deals out there at the moment with Sony always a great name in the 4K TV business.

The Sony X750H 4K TV offers a bunch of features that you’re sure to love. It uses the Android TV operating system, so it’s intuitive and easy to use, taking just seconds to browse and find your favorite streaming app through the TV. When it comes to picture quality, the Sony X750H 4K TV uses a 4K Processor X1 which means it reproduces more colors than a conventional television, working hard behind the scenes to make colors even more natural and precise looking than ever before. It also upscales Full HD images so that it’s as close to 4K resolution as possible. In particular, the Sony X750H 4K TV does a great job of highlighting how great HDR video content can look, offering great detail and contrast at all times.

Alongside that, there are additional smart features such as Amazon Alexa support. You can use your voice to control all the essential TV functions as well as search for your favorite movies or even ask for the latest sports scores or weather updates. It’s super convenient and far easier than digging out the TV remote while you watch your favorite shows.

The Sony X750H 4K TV has support for Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and much more so you don’t have to worry about your favorite streaming service not being supported here. Whether you’re looking for a new set for your living room or your kitchen, this TV will make everything more convenient with its smart features.

Ordinarily priced at $800, the Sony X750H 4K TV is only $600 right now at Best Buy. With a $200 savings, it’s an ideal time to upgrade to a new TV. Be quick though. With this kind of discount, we don’t see it lasting long.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

TiVo Stream 4K review: Amped-up Android TV

TiVo Stream 4K

Cheap 75-inch 4K TVs: Prices slashed on top-rated LG and Samsung models

55 inch lg 4k tv deal um6910puc super bowl 2020 walmart

The best cheap QLED TV deals for July 2020: Samsung and Vizio

55 inch samsung uhd 7 series q60 qled 4k tvs amazon deal 49 tv 720x720

These are the best cheap 4K TV deals for July 2020

Vizio OLED TV

These are the best cheap Amazon Echo deals for July 2020

amazon echo show 8 review 16 of 17

These are the best cheap wireless headphone deals for July 2020

best headphones sony sh-1000mx2

The best NordicTrack home fitness and exercise equipment deals for July 2020

The best iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Fire, Surface, and Pixel tablet deals for July 2020

The best Ninja Foodi deals on cookers, air fryers, and grills for July 2020

Hurry! PS Plus, Xbox Live Gold subscriptions on sale from only $9

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 just got a $300 price cut at Best Buy

microsoft surface laptop 3 deal best buy flash sale

Apple Deals: Save on AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Series 5, and iPad 10.2

apple watch series 5 deal best buy memorial day sale review hero 768x479 c

Best Buy discounts Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab S6

samsung galaxy tab s6 news 16

Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones now at cheapest-ever price

Amazon Echo Plus has never been cheaper than it is today