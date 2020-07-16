This 55-inch Sony 4K TV is on sale for only $600 — save $200

Right now, you can buy the 55-inch Sony X750H 4K TV for only $600 at Best Buy. That’s a hefty drop of $200 on the usual price making it a great time to snap one up if you’re keen on getting a 55-inch screen. This is one of the better 4K TV deals out there at the moment with Sony always a great name in the 4K TV business.

The Sony X750H 4K TV offers a bunch of features that you’re sure to love. It uses the Android TV operating system, so it’s intuitive and easy to use, taking just seconds to browse and find your favorite streaming app through the TV. When it comes to picture quality, the Sony X750H 4K TV uses a 4K Processor X1 which means it reproduces more colors than a conventional television, working hard behind the scenes to make colors even more natural and precise looking than ever before. It also upscales Full HD images so that it’s as close to 4K resolution as possible. In particular, the Sony X750H 4K TV does a great job of highlighting how great HDR video content can look, offering great detail and contrast at all times.

Alongside that, there are additional smart features such as Amazon Alexa support. You can use your voice to control all the essential TV functions as well as search for your favorite movies or even ask for the latest sports scores or weather updates. It’s super convenient and far easier than digging out the TV remote while you watch your favorite shows.

The Sony X750H 4K TV has support for Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and much more so you don’t have to worry about your favorite streaming service not being supported here. Whether you’re looking for a new set for your living room or your kitchen, this TV will make everything more convenient with its smart features.

Ordinarily priced at $800, the Sony X750H 4K TV is only $600 right now at Best Buy. With a $200 savings, it’s an ideal time to upgrade to a new TV. Be quick though. With this kind of discount, we don’t see it lasting long.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations