A 60-inch TV Black Friday deal is exactly what we love to see from the best Black Friday deals. You can buy a massive TV like that for only $400 — $150 off the normal price — right now at Best Buy! One of the best Black Friday TV deals out there, this Hisense 60-inch 4K TV is a pretty sweet deal if you want a large TV while on a budget. You’ll need to be quick to snap it up though as we can’t see it sticking around for long at this price with stock sure to be strictly limited.

Four times the resolution of Full HD

Auto low-latency mode, ideal for gaming

Android TV and Chromecast built in

Voice remote for hands-free control

Coming from one of the best TV brands out there, this Hisense 60-inch 4K TV is ideal if you want to keep costs low but you still want a home-theater-style experience in your living room. It’s available at Best Buy for $150 off for a limited time only, bringing it down to just $400.

This Hisense 60-inch 4K TV offers much of what you need from a great 4K TV. Besides having four times the resolution of a regular Full HD TV, it also has Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support so that you benefit from more detail from shadowy scenes, visibly clearer highlights, and far more vibrant colors than a non-Dolby Vision TV. For gamers, it also has an auto low-latency mode so that input lag is low and your favorite console games will be smoother, without stuttering.

It doesn’t stop there. This Hisense TV also has Android TV built into it. That means you can customize your home screen to look exactly how you want it. You can display your favorite apps, shows, and movies, making it much quicker for you to pick up where you left off. It also has Chromecast built in so you can easily stream plenty of content from your smartphone. Other features also include a voice remote so you can use Google Assistant to control your TV rather than needing to press any buttons.

Normally priced at $550, this Hisense 60-inch TV Black Friday deal brings the price down to just $400 at Best Buy. Snap it up now while stock lasts. It’s a fantastic deal.

Should you shop this 60-inch TV Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

Great for gaming or streaming, this Hisense TV deal is sure to be one that’s snapped up fast. It can be tempting to think you’ll find a better deal on Cyber Monday, but in reality, you might find the deal has already ended, or the TV has sold out completely. There’s nothing worse than waiting for a better deal only to realize you’ve missed out as there’s no stock left! We’d always recommend snapping up a great deal as soon as you spot it, as stocks are limited and these deals won’t last forever.

You don’t need to worry if you do happen to spot a cheaper deal on this TV on Cyber Monday, either. You can simply bag the new, better deal and then cancel your existing order. If it’s too late to cancel as your product has already been dispatched, you can return it for a refund. So either way, it’s still best to bag a deal as soon as it’s available. This is even more important if you’ve got your heart set on a new TV for Christmas Day, or if you’re giving this TV to friends or family as a gift over the holidays. Make sure you check out delivery dates to ensure it will arrive on time, and remember that the sooner you place your order, the sooner it will arrive!

