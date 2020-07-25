This 65-inch Hisense 4K TV is on sale for only $400 at Best Buy

We don’t know when movie theaters will be back in business, so why not make your own with a massive, picture-perfect, 65-inch Hisense H65G 4K TV? It can give you access to not only great films, but theater-quality pictures for all your favorite shows, games, and other content. Right now, at Best Buy, it’s on sale for $400. That’s $100 off it’s original price of $500.

There are plenty of reasons to invest in a 4K TV as opposed to the more advanced QLED or OLED TVs, and it’s not just the price. This could be your first entertainment system, or maybe you would prefer something really sizeable to replace the movie-going experience over a slightly better picture. In any case, $400 is a great price to pay for an everyday 65-inch screen for your home theater system.

And this is still a fantastic TV. Its 4K UHD resolution means that you’ll have more than 8 million pixels providing images that are sharper and clearer than your human eyes will ever require. It’s equipped with Dolby Vision HDR to make sure that your resolution is at its tightest, showing off the crispness version of every shade, as well as the brightest colors. That’s four times the pixels of your old 1080p HDTV, which means a way, way better picture. And that older content you love? Don’t worry, the Hisense H65G 4K TV Supports HDR formats, so it will look just as beautiful and vivid on your new screen. Plus, there’s Motion Rate 120 to ensure that your screen can keep up with the fastest sports and gameplay. No sweat.

Out of the box, it’s all ready to plug and play into your existing home theater setup. There’s Bluetooth functionality for easy connection to soundbars and external speakers, as well as three HDMI ports and two USB 2.0 ports to accommodate all your gaming, laptop, or additional console needs. But it already comes loaded with DTS Virtual:X audio, which translates to exciting, vibrant sound.

In terms of convenience and browsing the built-in Android TV platform — familiar to many smartphone users — is there to help browse, surf, and play. And in terms of smart TV, there’s direct access to the Play store, which means that Netflix, YouTube, HBO Max, Disney+, and all your favorites are just a step away. Oh, and those aren’t steps you’ll be taking physically, or even ones your fingers will be taking on a remote, because the Hisense H65G 4K TV has Google Assistant built in. Your TV can now be the access point to your entire home: Set the perfect settings for your screening, from temperature to treble, all using only your voice.

During a summer when we’re spending more time than usual indoors, and not in the air-conditioned movie theaters we’d like to be, it may be time to upgrade to a bigger, more powerful TV. We’ve noticed some amazing 4K TV deals out there. But $400 for a 65-inch Hisense H65 4K TV is something special. That’s $100 off the original price of $500. Go big, at home, with Best Buy. the original price of $500. Go big, at home, with Best Buy.

