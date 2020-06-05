This 65-inch LG 4K TV is an absolute steal at only $500

Feel like treating Dad to a fantastic new TV this Father’s Day? Right now, Best Buy has the LG UM6900PUA 4K TV for only $500, down from $550. That’s a saving of $50 on the usual price making it one of the best 4K TV deals when it comes to a 65-inch 4K TV.

The LG UM6900PUA 4K TV isn’t just about size although its 65-inch screen is certainly a great size for your living room, it also offers fantastic picture quality. That’s thanks to its quad-core processor that works hard to improve images, action, and color, while reducing distracting video noise and motion blur. It also enhances sharpness and offers consistently vivid colors. Simply put, all your 4K content will look fantastic on this sizable TV. It’s even further optimized with Active HDR’s scene-by-scene picture adjustment to ensure the best picture quality possible.

The LG UM6900PUA 4K TV doesn’t just look great either. It’s also smart. It has support for Apple HomeKit so you can easily use Siri to control it through your Apple devices such as your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or even Apple Watch. Don’t have an Apple product? No sweat. There’s voice control support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa users too!

The TV also offers LG’s webOS, a smart way of negotiating the world of streaming apps with access to more than 70 free premium internet channels, as well as access to all your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, Google Play Movies & TV, Hulu, Netflix, Pandora, Prime Video, Showtime, Starz, Sling TV, Spotify, and YouTube.

If you want to mirror your screen, there’s also Apple AirPlay, Apple AirPlay 2, Miracast, and SmartShare support, so you can spend less time pairing up devices and more time enjoying content.

The LG UM6900PUA 4K TV is regularly regarded as one of the best TV sets in its category for good reason. Everything from the picture quality to the exceptional viewing angles and streaming support makes it super-appealing.

Right now, you can treat Dad (or yourself) to it for only $500 at Best Buy. The $50 discount is sure to make this purchase even sweeter. We’re confident you and your Dad will be delighted with this fantastic TV. If you order today, it will arrive in time for the big day, too!

