65-inch Samsung Q90 QLED 4K TV down to cheapest-ever price — today only

Bigger isn’t always better, but this 65-inch Samsung Q90 4K TV is bigger and better, in more ways than one. It’s huge, quite literally; 65 inches covers a lot of viewing. Also it’s huge in terms of what it can handle and what it can show you in every pixel, because of its QLED technology. And for one day only, this QLED 4K TV is $1600 off at B&H — selling for $1898, down from $3498.

Let’s talk about QLED. Compared to your old 1080p HDTV, QLED allows quadruple the resolution. It has a 65-inch Quantum Dot LED-backlit LCD panel, which translates to some of the brightest, best, contrast-ready viewing money can buy. Also, you get seamless viewing of digitally enhanced, fast-moving images (a gamer’s or sports fan’s heaven), especially with Motion Rate 240 technology.

To get into the tech here, QLED is a drastic upgrade from older LED systems. The “Q” adds what’s called a “Quantum Dot” to the LED. Ranging between two and ten nanometers in diameter, each of these space-age sounding dots produces different colors, according to their size. This allows them to create incredibly precise colors, and more saturated images than anything on the spectrum of a normal old LED. In simplest terms: Your TV has way more colors, and more exact colors, to work with, so you get a brighter, better picture.

This is especially helpful if you’re a gamer; the tech allows games with the most stunning backgrounds to be exposed more clearly, helping really immerse you in another world.

This 4K TV also boasts four HDMI inputs (so you can hook up your consoles, your laptop. or other devices), three USB ports, a virtual assistant, and voice control which supports Google Assistant and Alexa (it speaks whatever language your devices do). Additionally, Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity is built in, so you can screen mirror with your laptop or tablet, or jump on to your favorite apps (like Netflix or Disney+) without any extra fuss.

People are blown away by this television. Here’s what one happy customer had to say:

This unit is superb. Sharp, clear, bright display, with inky blacks and good viewing angles.

Today only, you can find this stellar 4K TV with a massive $1600 discount at B&H. If you’re still on the fence and want to shop around, check out our collection of the best 4K TV deals.

