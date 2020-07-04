This 65-inch TCL 4K TV is on sale for less than $500 for 4th of July

The 4th of July is a time to celebrate our country’s independence and what better way to do that than with a huge new TV? Today is filled with 4th of July sales, so if you are looking for a way to beat the heat, consider staying inside for a while and checking out all of the available sales. Amazon is offering the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV today for only $470, which is a savings of $149. This television is an excellent addition to your home theater or living room, and the 4K display makes watching everything from sports to movies a real joy.

The 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV features a high dynamic range that delivers brilliant colors and contrasts and exceptional detail and clarity. This TV boasts 4 times the resolution of 1080p full HD. The LED display and 4K (2160p) display on the 65-inch screen immerse you in an entertainment experience. The TV also provides better than average HDR support, especially when compared to other TVs in this price range.

The TV has a built-in Roku smart platform, which means you will have access to all of your favorite apps, including Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more. The 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is also a perfect smart-home companion because it features voice-control support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. With the included Roku remote app, you can transform your devices into a fully functioning Roku remote with voice control and listen to TV audio on headphones connected to the device. This is a great feature for parents working from home with kids that want to watch TV or for couples who have different sleeping schedules.

The television has a tremendous built-in sound system with 8W main channel speakers and is Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus capable. There are three HDMI ports, one USB 2.0 port, and an optical port for digital surround sound. While this isn’t a ton of ports, it should be enough for most set-ups. There is also an ethernet port for wired network connections, but the set has built-in Wi-Fi as well.

