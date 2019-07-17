Walmart’s 65-inch 4K TV deal is better than Amazon Prime Day

Digital Trends
There are a lot of things you could want from a new TV. 4K resolution, HDR, and smart capabilities are a few of the most important factors — but overall size usually takes the cake. Amazon’s Prime Day was an excellent time to find deals on Apple products and Nintendo Switch deals, but it was the Walmart 4K TV deals that really drew people in. Samsung, Vizio, and LG TVs all getting excellent discounts right now during Walmart’s anti-Prime Day sale. With this excellent 65-inch Vizio smart TV deal leading the charge.

It wasn’t too long ago that buying a 4K TV was one of the biggest purchases you’d make in a year, but with prices reaching some incredible lows, that just isn’t the case anymore. Vizio was one of the companies that really initiated that change, offering good quality smart TVs at surprisingly affordable prices. And this 65-inch smart TV deal is really a testament to that. With a massive $248 price cut, you can get this huge Vizio television for just $45o.

The obvious draw of this TV is it’s size to price ratio. It’s not every day you find a huge TV for under $500, especially from one of the more popular brands like Vizio. However, there are some other notable features worth mentioning. Coming from Vizio’s D-series line, it is one of the better budget TVs you can buy. With HDR10, smart functionality (Vizio SmartCast with Chromecast), and glorious 4K Ultra HD resolution, you get a lot for the price — including Google Assistant compatibility.

One important thing to note about this television is the refresh rate. If you’re someone who plays a lot of high-resolution video games on your TV, you generally want a higher refresh rate of 120Hz or more. However, this Vizio 4K TV only comes with a refresh rate of 60Hz. This is fine for streaming Netflix shows and movies, but if you’re in the market for a decent gaming TV, you should consider a different model.

While this $450 65-inch model is definitely the best deal we’ve found from Walmart, there are quite a few other options available during this sale. Right now, you can pick up a 50-inch Samsung 4K UHD TVfor as low as $328 or this 55-inch LG smart LED TV for just $350. Whatever kind of television you’re looking for, the retail giant likely has a discount on it right now. And though these screens are going for cheap right now, Walmart also offers a month-by-month payment plan to help you more easily afford one.

