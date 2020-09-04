  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This 70-inch LG 4K TV is on sale for only $580 for Labor Day

By

Just in time for the Labor Day weekend, Best Buy has cut the price on the fantastic 70-inch LG UN7070 4K TV bringing it down to $580. That’s a saving of $70 on the usual price of $650 and one of the better 4K TV deals out there right now. When it comes to Labor Day sales, Best Buy has already started out with some great offers that are sure to entice you.

The 70-inch LG UN7070 4K TV offers all the features you could need from a great 4K TV. Of course, it has that fantastic 70-inch 4K screen but it also offers Active HDR which aims to automatically elevate the beauty of every scene you watch. TruMotion 120 reduces blur and sharpens the details you watch meaning that fast-action movie sequences and lightning-fast sports look great and far smoother than you’ll have seen on other TVs.

The 70-inch LG UN7070 4K TV utilizes a quad-core processor so it can show off the best images, actions and colors possible while you watch your favorite shows and movies. That same processor also helps ensure the 70-inch LG UN7070 4K TV has plenty of great features, too. For instance, it uses LG’s webOS to make it easy to stream with your favorite apps including Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, Sling, Amazon Prime Video, and much more. It also offers LG Channels which provides free access to over 180 IP streaming channels adding to your selection of movies, shows, and sports that you can easily watch here.

There’s also the Sports Alert feature which means you can receive updates on your favorite teams, start times, and scores, even while you’re watching other content on your TV. Finally, there’s Apple Airplay 2 and Apple HomeKit support, along with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa compatibility for voice controls. It’s far easier to control your TV (and other smart devices) with your voice rather than a remote, after all.

Ordinarily priced at $650, you can buy the 70-inch LG UN7070 4K TV for just $580 right now as part of Best Buy’s Labor Day sales. It’s the ideal time to upgrade your viewing experience.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Labor Day sales see this 55-inch Hisense 4K TV down to only $280

hisense h65 4k tv deal best buy summer sale alexa announcement 768x768

Best Labor Day Sales 2020: What Deals To Expect

best labor day sales

These are the best cheap 4K TV deals for September 2020

Vizio OLED TV

Labor Day LG TV Sale: Save on must-have models at Best Buy

Best Buy Labor Day LG TV Sale

The best cheap HP laptop deals for September 2020

best cheap HP laptop deals

These are the best vacuum cleaner deals for $100 or less for September 2020

best cheap vacuum deals eureka blaze 3 in 1 stick

The best deals on iRobot Roomba robotic vacuum cleaners for September 2020

The best robot vacuum deals for September: Roomba, Eufy, Deebot, and Roborock

These are the best cheap lawnmower deals for September 2020

Dell Small Business Labor Day Sale 2020: The 5 best deals

Beats Studio 3 down to only $200 for Labor Day — save $150

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

Labor Day sales see the stellar Dell XPS 13 on sale for only $700

dell xps 13 7390 review ry 5

Early Microsoft Surface Labor Day Deals: Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro 7

microsoft surface pro 7 x laptop 3 deals amazon best buy labor day sales 2020 2 720x720

Apple iPad 10.2 and iPad Mini in the discount bin — but not for long

Arlo, Blink, and Ring home security cameras discounted for Labor Day