Just in time for the Labor Day weekend, Best Buy has cut the price on the fantastic 70-inch LG UN7070 4K TV bringing it down to $580. That’s a saving of $70 on the usual price of $650 and one of the better 4K TV deals out there right now. When it comes to Labor Day sales, Best Buy has already started out with some great offers that are sure to entice you.

The 70-inch LG UN7070 4K TV offers all the features you could need from a great 4K TV. Of course, it has that fantastic 70-inch 4K screen but it also offers Active HDR which aims to automatically elevate the beauty of every scene you watch. TruMotion 120 reduces blur and sharpens the details you watch meaning that fast-action movie sequences and lightning-fast sports look great and far smoother than you’ll have seen on other TVs.

The 70-inch LG UN7070 4K TV utilizes a quad-core processor so it can show off the best images, actions and colors possible while you watch your favorite shows and movies. That same processor also helps ensure the 70-inch LG UN7070 4K TV has plenty of great features, too. For instance, it uses LG’s webOS to make it easy to stream with your favorite apps including Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, Sling, Amazon Prime Video, and much more. It also offers LG Channels which provides free access to over 180 IP streaming channels adding to your selection of movies, shows, and sports that you can easily watch here.

There’s also the Sports Alert feature which means you can receive updates on your favorite teams, start times, and scores, even while you’re watching other content on your TV. Finally, there’s Apple Airplay 2 and Apple HomeKit support, along with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa compatibility for voice controls. It’s far easier to control your TV (and other smart devices) with your voice rather than a remote, after all.

Ordinarily priced at $650, you can buy the 70-inch LG UN7070 4K TV for just $580 right now as part of Best Buy’s Labor Day sales. It’s the ideal time to upgrade your viewing experience.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

