This 70-inch LG 4K TV is a no-brainer at only $600 at Best Buy

A 70-inch 4K TV for under $600? It’s something that wasn’t possible not that long ago but now you can buy a fantastic LG UN7070 4K TV for a penny under $600 at Best Buy, making it one of the best 4K TV deals out there at the moment.

The LG UN7070 4K TV is a fantastic deal at its usual price of $650 but with $50 off, it’s even better. Its massive 70-inch screen looks fantastic thanks to offering active HDR which automatically improves the quality of all your favorite scenes, along with TruMotion 120 which reduces blurs and sharpens details as you watch fast-action movie sequences and lightning-fast sports. Alongside that, the LG UN7070 4K TV uses a quad-core processor so it can translate the action faster for you and more efficiently.

When it comes to smart features, the LG UN7070 4K TV is no slouch either. It utilizes LG’s webOS so it’s simple to use your favorite streaming service through the TV. That includes popular apps like Netflix, Hulu, Sling, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV+. You’ll be all set up with your favorite shows in no time.

Alongside that, there’s also LG Channels, which provides free access to over 180 IP streaming channels offering movies, shows, breaking news, sports, comedy, and much more. There’s also the Sports Alert feature which gives you updates on how your favorite teams are doing, along with start times and scores, even while you’re watching other content on your TV. You’ll never miss a key moment in sport again.

The LG UN7070 4K TV rounds off its impressive set of features with Apple AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit support, along with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can easily control other connected devices like your lights, thermostat, and other smart home devices all through the TV.

What more could you want from a great 4K TV than the LG UN7070 4K TV offers? Ordinarily priced at $650, you can snap this great TV up for just $600 right now at Best Buy making it a fairly irresistible deal. This is the ideal time to upgrade your viewing experience for less.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations