This 75-inch Hisense 4K TV is on sale for only $750 at Best Buy

There is watching TV and then there is experiencing TV. The best way to do the latter is with a big screen, the bigger the better. And one of the best is the 75-inch Hisense H65 4K TV, which gives you one of the highest-quality pictures for all your favorite shows, games, and other content while offering a multitude of other features. Right now, at Best Buy, it’s on sale for $750 — down $250 from the usual $1,000. That’s a ton of screen for 25% off.

There are plenty of reasons to invest in a 4K TV as opposed to the more advanced QLED or OLED TVs, and not just the price. In this case, you get one of the biggest screens on the market that’s ready to go out of the box. It has built-in Bluetooth so that it’s all set to connect to your audio devices. This is music to the ears of anyone who invested heavily in a home entertainment system and is looking to upgrade the screen. Also, there are three HDMI ports and two USB 2.0 ports to accommodate all your gaming, laptop, or additional console needs. And if this TV will ride solo, that’s fine too; it comes loaded with DTS Virtual:X audio, which translates to exciting, vibrant sound.

The Hisense H65’s 4K Ultra HD resolution means that you’ll have millions of pixels (four times more than your old HD TV) providing images that are sharper and clearer than your human eyes will ever require. It’s equipped with Dolby Vision HDR to make sure that your resolution is at its tightest, showing off the crispness version of every shade, as well as the brightest colors. And that older content you love? Don’t worry, the Hisense H65G 4K TV Supports HDR formats, so it will look just as beautiful and vivid on your new screen. Plus, there’s Motion Rate 120 to ensure that your screen can keep up with the fastest sports and gameplay.

As another bonus, the Hisense H65G 4K TV has built-in Google Assistant. Your TV can now be the access point to your entire home: Set the perfect settings for your screening, from temperature to treble, all using only your voice. In terms of convenience and browsing: it has a built-in Android TV platform — familiar to many smartphone users — to help browse, surf, and play, as well as access the Play store, which means that Netflix, YouTube, HBO Max, Disney+ are all less than a button away.

While movie theaters remain closed, we’re spending more time with our own home entertainment system. At the same time, sports are returning, as is the fall lineup of amazing shows. Not certain what’s the best way to take advantage? We have some other great options with our 4K TV deals. If you want to upgrade to a bigger, badder 4K TV. The 75-inch Hisense H65 4K TV really stands out and is currently $750 at Best Buy (down from $1,000).

