  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This 75-inch Hisense 4K TV is on sale for only $750 at Best Buy

By

There is watching TV and then there is experiencing TV. The best way to do the latter is with a big screen, the bigger the better. And one of the best is the 75-inch Hisense H65 4K TV, which gives you one of the highest-quality pictures for all your favorite shows, games, and other content while offering a multitude of other features. Right now, at Best Buy, it’s on sale for $750 — down $250 from the usual $1,000. That’s a ton of screen for 25% off.

There are plenty of reasons to invest in a 4K TV as opposed to the more advanced QLED or OLED TVs, and not just the price. In this case, you get one of the biggest screens on the market that’s ready to go out of the box. It has built-in Bluetooth so that it’s all set to connect to your audio devices. This is music to the ears of anyone who invested heavily in a home entertainment system and is looking to upgrade the screen. Also, there are three HDMI ports and two USB 2.0 ports to accommodate all your gaming, laptop, or additional console needs. And if this TV will ride solo, that’s fine too; it comes loaded with DTS Virtual:X audio, which translates to exciting, vibrant sound.

The Hisense H65’s 4K Ultra HD resolution means that you’ll have millions of pixels (four times more than your old HD TV) providing images that are sharper and clearer than your human eyes will ever require. It’s equipped with Dolby Vision HDR to make sure that your resolution is at its tightest, showing off the crispness version of every shade, as well as the brightest colors. And that older content you love? Don’t worry, the Hisense H65G 4K TV Supports HDR formats, so it will look just as beautiful and vivid on your new screen. Plus, there’s Motion Rate 120 to ensure that your screen can keep up with the fastest sports and gameplay.

As another bonus, the Hisense H65G 4K TV has built-in Google Assistant. Your TV can now be the access point to your entire home: Set the perfect settings for your screening, from temperature to treble, all using only your voice. In terms of convenience and browsing: it has a built-in Android TV platform — familiar to many smartphone users — to help browse, surf, and play, as well as access the Play store, which means that Netflix, YouTube, HBO Max, Disney+ are all less than a button away.

While movie theaters remain closed, we’re spending more time with our own home entertainment system. At the same time, sports are returning, as is the fall lineup of amazing shows. Not certain what’s the best way to take advantage? We have some other great options with our 4K TV deals. If you want to upgrade to a bigger, badder 4K TV. The 75-inch Hisense H65 4K TV really stands out and is currently $750 at Best Buy (down from $1,000).

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best cheap home security camera deals for August 2020: Arlo, Nest, Ring, EZVIZ

Arlo Pro 2 Cheap Home Security Camera

The best Walmart TV deals for August 2020: 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs

lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

This 50-inch LG 4K TV is on sale for only $300 at Best Buy

55 inch lg 4k tv deal um6910puc super bowl 2020 walmart

These are the best cheap Roku deals for August 2020

Roku Ultra 2019 remote

Need a cheap printer? This Canon is down to just $60 at Best Buy

canon tr3520 printer deal best buy back to school sale 2020

Save $160 on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop today — now only $900

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review

3 smart home deals you can’t afford to miss today

These are the best cheap Chromebook deals for August 2020

Best Buy laptop deals: The best offers for August 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Pre-Order: How (and where) to buy the smartphone today

The best cheap GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke for August 2020

campark act74 action camera amazon deal

How to watch PGA Tour: PGA Championship online today

how to watch pga championship online tour justin thomas

The best energy-efficient space heaters to keep you warm in August 2020

Stay warm with space heaters

The best cheap gaming chair deals for August 2020: Akracing, Respawn, and more

These are the best Nest smart thermostat deals for August 2020