Don’t miss this incredible 4th of July deal on a 75-inch Samsung 4K TV

Looking at your TV and thinking how you’d love for it to be bigger? Now is your chance with the 75-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV only $850 at Best Buy right now — down $150 from the usual $1,000.. That’s the latest model, which only came out this year! It’s all part of Best Buy’s 4th of July sales so bear in mind that this is sure to be a limited-time-only offer.

The TV itself is, of course, a great size. Ideal for a living room, it will improve your home theater setup massively by giving you such an immersive experience. Samsung is a great name for high-quality screens and that’s reflected in this product thanks to its Crystal display that provides crystal-clear colors fine-tuned to deliver a naturally crisp and vivid picture no matter what you’re watching. That’s paired up with a Crystal Processor which promises to be ultrafast and do a great job of transforming everything you watch into UHD 4K.

While that might all sound a little bulky, the 75-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV also has an ultra-thin bezel on all sides so it’s pretty sleek-looking and doesn’t look too plasticky or unattractive. It also has a clean cable solution that enables you to easily hide all your cables.

Besides looking great, the 75-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV is also super-smart. It uses A.I. technology to recommend you streaming and live TV content that it thinks you’ll enjoy with built-in apps for all your favorite streaming services from Netflix to Amazon Prime Video to Apple TV+.

Gamers will also appreciate the game enhancer setting that allows the TV to automatically adjusts its settings to help your games run smoothly. That works well in conjunction with the 120MHz motion rate which is fantastic for watching fast-moving scenes in movies but will adjust accordingly for games that could do without it.

As the icing on the cake, the 75-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV also has Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, plus you can set up its remote so that it controls all your other devices. What more could you need?

Normally priced at $1,000, Best Buy has cut the price by a massive $150 in time for the 4th of July. We can’t see the offer lasting long and stock is limited, so snap one up fast if you’re in the market for a new TV.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations