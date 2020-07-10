Don’t miss this incredible deal on this 75-inch Samsung 4K TV

In the market for a new 4K TV? At the moment, you can buy the 75-inch Samsung 6 Series 4K TV for $800 at Best Buy. That’s a small but useful discount of $50 on the usual price. As far as 4K TV deals go, that’s pretty good going right now and it’s a fantastic television for the price.

The 75-inch Samsung 6 Series 4K TV offers nearly everything you could want. It uses a quad-core processor that supports great visuals while also providing a being speedy and easy-to-navigate user interface. It has Dolby Audio technology that, combined with its 20W speaker system, means it sounds pretty good for built-in sound, and it will look great in your living room, too.

Samsung typically makes great screens and that expertise is clearly to see here with great contrasts and the use of Samsung’s PurColor technology to provide you with fine-tuned colors. A Game Mode means that gamers don’t miss out either with an optimized set of settings that ensure minimal input lag and the best gaming experience. Whatever you’re watching, this TV will make it look good.

The 75-inch Samsung 6 Series 4K TV is also pretty smart with Alexa support that makes it easy talk to when you want it to play movies and TV shows, as well as control other connected devices through the TV such as your lighting and thermostat. The TV offers support for plenty of different streaming services including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ and many more so there’s no shortage of ways of enjoying great TV shows and movies. It’s super convenient, too, thanks to its powerful and speedy processor.

Simply put, the 75-inch Samsung 6 Series 4K TV is an excellent addition to anyone’s living room. Its large size means you’ll enjoy a more cinematic experience at home while having all the benefits of your favorite streaming services. Ordinarily priced at $850, you can buy it from Best Buy for $800. It’s not the biggest price cut we’ve seen but it’s still a great one if you’re looking to upgrade your entertainment setup. It will pay for plenty of months’ worth of Netflix or Disney+ in the meantime.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations