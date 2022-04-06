These are the 5 best 85-inch TV deals today

No home theater is complete without a great 4K TV at its center, and for a lot of people, the bigger that centerpiece, the better the home theater experience. If you’re one of those people, we’ve tracked down some of the best 4K TV deals you can find in the frame of an 85-inch 4K TV. They range from well-known brands like Sony to popular budget brands like TCL and are headlined with great options like amazing picture quality and smart TV features. So read onward for more details on some of the best OLED TV deals and 85-inch TV deals you’ll come across.

TCL 85-inch 4-Series 4K LED Smart TV — $1,500, was $2,000

Affordability is front and center with the TCL 85-inch 4-Series 4K LED Smart TV, as this deal brings a $500 savings to your home theater. The TV delivers stunning 4K picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD, as well as endless entertainment with thousands of streaming apps. Google Chromecast is built right into the TV, allowing you to easily stream movies, shows, and photos from your Android or iOS device. It also has 3 HDMI inputs, which makes it great for gamers who need to connect several consoles or for anybody looking to connect some great peripheral equipment to their home theater.

Samsung 85-inch 4K LED Smart TV — $1,598, was $2,400

Like all of the best 4K TVs, the Samsung 85-inch 4K LED Smart TV delivers stunning picture quality and the great streaming and voice control features of a smart TV. It also fits nicely into any home theater setup, as it features a sleek and ultra-thin design that allows the TV to blend in effortlessly. It presents fast-moving content with enhanced motion clarity, making things like sports and action movies a more immersive and enjoyable experience, and it also features 3 HDMI ports, critical for gamers and expansive home theater setups. If you utilize Samsung’s Galaxy devices, you can mirror their content on this 85-inch TV, and with tailored content recommendations built into the TV, you’ll never miss out on the chance to watch some content of interest.

Sony 85-inch Class X91J 4K Smart TV — $2,200, was $2,800

You can never go wrong with Sony electronics, and you especially can’t go wrong with the Sony 85-inch Class X91J 4K Smart TV. Designed to present all of your favorite content at the highest quality possible, it’s powered by an X1 4K HDR processor, which brings a super-bright 4K HDR picture to life with vivid color and realist contrast. Cinematic experiences are enhanced with Motionflow technology, and smart features like Google TV allow you to seamlessly browse more than 700,000 movies and TV episodes from across your favorite streaming services, all in one place. A unique 4K database allows the TV to upscale older HD content to beautiful, near-4K resolution, bringing all of your favorite content, and your home theater, into the modern age.

Samsung 85-inch QN800A QLED 8K Smart Tizen TV — $3,500, was $5,000

If the stunning clarity of 4K resolution isn’t high enough quality for you, perhaps the Samsung 85-inch QLED 8K Smart Tizen TV is enough to immerse you in your favorite content. With more than 33 million pixels that provide an incredible sense of depth and clarity, this TV brings four times the resolution of 4K to your home theater. It has a Neo Quantum 8K processor that elevates every image to 8K with multi-layered neural networks, and Quantum Matrix Technology presents a brilliantly intense picture powered by tin hyper-focused light cells. It has all of the great features of a smart TV, including access to streaming services, and Object Tracking Sound+ takes all of that content and presents it with dynamic sound that tracks and follows on-screen action.

Samsung 85-inch Q900T QLED 8K Smart TV — $3,998, was $4,698

The Samsung 85-inch Q900T QLED 8K Smart TV is another TV that stacks up well against the best 8K TVs, as it features 8K AI upscaling, which brings all of your favorite content into the future, converting it to 8K and delivering it in stunning clarity. It also has Amazon Alexa built right in, so you can control the TV with just your voice, whether you want to change the channel, search for movies, play music, or even control other smart home devices. A Quantum 8K processor is the brain of this TV, and it’s what makes it such an appealing option for your home theater since the Samsung 85-inch Q900 8K Smart TV is powerful, beautiful, and more affordable than ever with this deal at Amazon.

