The best home learning tool for under-8s is currently 50% off

With back-to-school season well under way, you might be wondering how you can help your kids learn at home while also giving them some fun ways to study. A fantastic learning platform for the under-8s is ABCmouse. Right now, there’s a one-month free trial on offer, followed by a one-year subscription for only $60 — down a massive $60 from the usual $120. That’s a saving of $60 on the usual price.

ABCmouse is an online learning academy curriculum aimed at children aged 2 to 8. The site offers over 850 lessons across 10 different difficulty levels with more than 9,000 individual learning activities. It’s ideal for children who want to learn independently as well as for those times when you want to follow along with them.

Lessons are varied and a lot of fun. They include multiple subjects such as reading, mathematics, science, and social studies, as well as art and colors. Each step of the way, there are different ways for your child to learn so their mind is constantly stimulated and fascinated by what unfolds. Being entertained is the best way to learn, after all. There are also hundreds of fun interactive games that truly reinforce the knowledge without your child realizing they’re studying. Fun stories and non-fiction books are also included, along with songs, puzzles, and even activity sheets that can be printed out for non-screen time.

As a parent, you can easily check out a progress report to see how your child is performing. It’s perfect for when you want peace of mind or simply to gain insight into where your child’s strengths lie without feeling like you’re snooping.

ABCmouse is a great service for young children and sure to make back-to-school way more fun than usual. Right now, the first month is entirely free with no risk or commitment. After that, the price rises to $10 per month or you can choose to grab a one-year subscription for only $60. At half price that means you save $60 off the usual price! Even better, if money is a little tight right now, you can choose to pay $20 per month over four months in exchange for a one-year subscription and you’ll still save $40 on the usual deal.

