Dell slashes over $100 off this Alienware gaming headset

Whether you’re playing some Rocket League or looking to take home some tendies in PUBG, you’ll need a gaming headset to communicate with your opponents or your team members. You should also have a fast track on the best gaming headset deals. That way you’re ready when the headset you want drops in price. You could also swoop in and snag some loot in rare deals.

As part of a limited deal, Dell is offering the Alienware AW988 Gaming Headset right now for $105 off. You can grab it for $125 with free shipping and express delivery, but you’ll need to act fast. Once the deal is fully claimed it will be all gone.

Meant primarily for PC players, the Alienware AW988 Wireless Gaming Headset will also work in the PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X. It’s plug-and-play with the PlayStation consoles, but you will need to use the included cable to use it on Xbox. It comes with a 2.4GHz wireless adapter with a range of up to 40 feet. The built-in and rechargeable battery will last for up to 15 hours at a time, and as an alternative you can also use the 3.5mm audio port — which needs no power.

Alienware LED lights illuminate the exterior, and AlienFX allows you to customize the colors and patterns to reflect your style. 7.1 channel virtual surround ensures crystal clear audio, and a uni-directional boom-style mic offers crisp communication. You won’t sound like you’re scarfing down those crispy tendies on groups chats anymore.

Dell is currently offering the Alienware AW988 Wireless Gaming Headset for $105 off, normally $230. That means you can have it delivered to your doorstep for $125. Hurry though, this is a limited deal and it will be over soon. The deal isn’t guaranteed until you’ve completed your order. If you back out and leave the headset in your cart, the deal price won’t be available if the offer ends before you return.

More gaming headset deals available now

Looking for a more affordable option or just want something a little different? We rounded up the best gaming headset deals for you. Check them out below.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset

$58 $100
Razer's Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset provides audio realism so that you are fully immersed in your game while the noise-canceling microphone makes for crystal clear communication.
Buy at Amazon

Logitech G432 Wired Gaming Headset

$40 $80
The gaming headset's 50mm audio drivers create an immersive sound experience, while a flip-to-mute mic keeps communications within easy reach. The headset connects to PC, consoles, and mobile devices.
Buy at Amazon

HyperX Cloud II Pro Wired Gaming Headset

$70 $100
Enjoy rich sound through the headset's 53mm drivers, and deliver clear communication with its condenser microphone. Its USB and 3.5mm interface makes it compatible with the PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.
Buy at Best Buy

Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gaming Headset

$45 $60
Immerse yourself in the video games that you're playing with this gaming headset's powerful amplified audio. It's compatible with the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Buy at Amazon

RUNMUS K2 Gaming Headset

$23 $46
Enjoy the ergonomic design and surround sound provided by this gaming headset, which is also compatible with multiple platforms and features a noise-canceling microphone.
Buy at Walmart

Bengoo G9000 Stereo Gaming Headset

$22 $50
This multi-platform gaming headset features a comfortable fit, ambient noise isolation, and a noise-isolating microphone so you can focus on playing your game.
Buy at Amazon
