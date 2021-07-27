Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Whether you’re playing some Rocket League or looking to take home some tendies in PUBG, you’ll need a gaming headset to communicate with your opponents or your team members. You should also have a fast track on the best gaming headset deals. That way you’re ready when the headset you want drops in price. You could also swoop in and snag some loot in rare deals.

As part of a limited deal, Dell is offering the Alienware AW988 Gaming Headset right now for $105 off. You can grab it for $125 with free shipping and express delivery, but you’ll need to act fast. Once the deal is fully claimed it will be all gone.

Meant primarily for PC players, the Alienware AW988 Wireless Gaming Headset will also work in the PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X. It’s plug-and-play with the PlayStation consoles, but you will need to use the included cable to use it on Xbox. It comes with a 2.4GHz wireless adapter with a range of up to 40 feet. The built-in and rechargeable battery will last for up to 15 hours at a time, and as an alternative you can also use the 3.5mm audio port — which needs no power.

Alienware LED lights illuminate the exterior, and AlienFX allows you to customize the colors and patterns to reflect your style. 7.1 channel virtual surround ensures crystal clear audio, and a uni-directional boom-style mic offers crisp communication. You won’t sound like you’re scarfing down those crispy tendies on groups chats anymore.

Dell is currently offering the Alienware AW988 Wireless Gaming Headset for $105 off, normally $230. That means you can have it delivered to your doorstep for $125. Hurry though, this is a limited deal and it will be over soon. The deal isn’t guaranteed until you’ve completed your order. If you back out and leave the headset in your cart, the deal price won’t be available if the offer ends before you return.

More gaming headset deals available now

Looking for a more affordable option or just want something a little different? We rounded up the best gaming headset deals for you. Check them out below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations