Spring is finally upon us, and for many homeowners, that means it’s gardening season. But not everyone has a patch of land to nurture, or the green thumb to do it effectively. For most city dwellers, especially those living in apartments, smart indoor gardens provide a neat solution for your own farm to table. They allow you to easily grow your own harvest of herbs and veggies indoors, no experience needed. And for today only, Amazon has discounted AeroGarden Harvest 360 and Harvest Elite 360 by 50 percent.

The price of the Harvest 360 drops from $150 to $75, and the price of the Harvest Elite 360 goes from $180 to $90. The main differences between the two models are that the Elite 360 is equipped with an interactive touchscreen, and has additional automated and customizable options. The Elite 360 also has a vacation mode that slows the growth process of your garden to match your return from any trips you take. Both, however, promise to produce the same amount of vegetation all year round.

Both of these AeroGardens models can grow up to six plants at one time, and up to 12 inches high. The plants grow in water, not soil, so you never have the mess of outdoor gardening in your clean home. And this method allows the plants to grow five times faster than if they were planted in soil. Each AeroGarden includes six different plant pods that can last a lifetime, including basil, parsley, and mint. They also come with Miracle-Gro plant food that will last a full season.

There are more species you can plant in your smart indoor garden to bring your garden to your table. On Amazon, you can find additional seed pods for romaine lettuce, mix greens, heirloom cherry tomatoes, chili peppers, and even flowers.

Best of all, AeroGardens are easy to use and does most of the work for you. The simple control panels tell you when to add more water or plant food, and automatically turn energy efficient lights on and off.

AeroGarden Harvest 360 and Harvest Elite 360 each have four-star ratings on Amazon. One of the complaints customers have had is that the LED lighting is really bright and hard to ignore so you’d want to keep that in mind.

