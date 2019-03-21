Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon slashes prices in half for AeroGardens smart indoor garden, today only

Ehab Zahriyeh
By
amazon aerogarden indoor garden deal

Spring is finally upon us, and for many homeowners, that means it’s gardening season. But not everyone has a patch of land to nurture, or the green thumb to do it effectively. For most city dwellers, especially those living in apartments, smart indoor gardens provide a neat solution for your own farm to table. They allow you to easily grow your own harvest of herbs and veggies indoors, no experience needed. And for today only, Amazon has discounted AeroGarden Harvest 360 and Harvest Elite 360 by 50 percent.

The price of the Harvest 360 drops from $150 to $75, and the price of the Harvest Elite 360 goes from $180 to $90. The main differences between the two models are that the Elite 360 is equipped with an interactive touchscreen, and has additional automated and customizable options. The Elite 360 also has a vacation mode that slows the growth process of your garden to match your return from any trips you take. Both, however, promise to produce the same amount of vegetation all year round.

Both of these AeroGardens models can grow up to six plants at one time, and up to 12 inches high. The plants grow in water, not soil, so you never have the mess of outdoor gardening in your clean home. And this method allows the plants to grow five times faster than if they were planted in soil. Each AeroGarden includes six different plant pods that can last a lifetime, including basil, parsley, and mint. They also come with Miracle-Gro plant food that will last a full season.

There are more species you can plant in your smart indoor garden to bring your garden to your table. On Amazon, you can find additional seed pods for romaine lettuce, mix greens, heirloom cherry tomatoes, chili peppers, and even flowers.

Best of all, AeroGardens are easy to use and does most of the work for you. The simple control panels tell you when to add more water or plant food, and automatically turn energy efficient lights on and off.

AeroGarden Harvest 360 and Harvest Elite 360 each have four-star ratings on Amazon. One of the complaints customers have had is that the LED lighting is really bright and hard to ignore so you’d want to keep that in mind.

Go here if you’re looking for more smart home deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
Under Armour waterproof backpack deals
Deals

Under Armour cuts prices on waterproof backpacks with this outlet sale

Under Armour built its name on athletic clothing, but this maker also offers great bags and backpacks for everyday use. If you're looking for a waterproof backpack to keep your stuff out of the rain, Under Armour’s ongoing sale might have…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Samsung SSD
Computing

Grab 1 terabyte of SSD storage for just $100 with this sale on Amazon

If you're looking for an excellent opportunity to pick up a 1TB SSD at a low price, Amazon has you covered with Samsung's 860 QVO 1TB 2.5-inch SATA III Internal SSD. It is an excellent offering for both multimedia enthusiasts and gamers.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Denon 4K A/V receiver sale
Deals

Building a 4K home theater? Grab a discounted Denon A/V receiver from Amazon

Denon makes some of the best 4K A/V receivers on the market, and a handful of Denon’s latest models are on sale on Amazon now. If you’ve been thinking about building a home theater and are looking for a 4K receiver that doesn’t cost…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Dell XPS 15 9570 right angle
Computing

This limited-time Dell deal cuts $330 off the price of the XPS 15

Dell is currently running a limited-time sale that is cutting the pricing on the XPS 15 down by $330, but only through Thursday, March 21, and with the use of a special coupon code. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
new apple airpods wireless charging 2019 3
Deals

Get your hands (and ears) on Apple’s new AirPods — here’s where to find them

Apple's new AirPods with wireless charging are the latest version of the much-loved wireless earbuds. Unfortunately, they aren't widely available yet. Here's where you can find them right now, and where they will show up soon.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best Apple AirPods alternatives
Deals

The best Apple AirPods alternatives for Android, Windows, and iOS devices

Apple AirPods might be new and improved, but they aren't the only game in town. Other makers are offering their own truly wireless earbuds, with attractive features. These are the best AirPod alternatives on the market today.
Posted By Lucas Coll, Simon Cohen
walmart ninja and farberware air fryer deals 4 quart af100 04
Deals

Walmart drops prices on air fryers from Ninja, Farberware, and more

Walmart dropped prices on best-selling air fryers from Ninja, Farberware, and La Gourmet. Interest in air fryers took off when home cooks realized the possibility for guilt-free fried food when you cook with very little to zero oil.
Posted By Bruce Brown
portable tech gadgets - Anker car charger
Deals

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up while on the go (or for some great small gift ideas), we've rounded up 20 must-have gadgets. You'll find everything from a mini gaming controller to a folding Bluetooth keyboard.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for March 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon echo alexa device bundle deals 2nd gen and dot 3rd 1500x1000
Smart Home

Amazon cuts prices on Alexa-controlled Echo and Echo Dot bundles

Amazon cut prices on Alexa and Amazon Echo device bundles. The second-generation Amazon Echo and third-generation Echo Dot are bundled in discounted deals with the Amazon Smart Plug. The Echo and Echo Dot are also bundled together.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Deals

Hook up your Nintendo Switch with these deals on accessories right now on Amazon

The Nintendo Switch is a portable system with tons of accessories. The problem is, hooking it up doesn't come cheap. Every week, we look for the best deals on Nintendo Switch accessories on Amazon so you don't have to.
Posted By Nic Rueben
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 front in hand
Mobile

The 2018 iPad is often the best iPad for most people — and now it’s only $250

Apple may have recently taken the wraps off of a new iPad Air and iPad Mini, but it's still the standard iPad that is best for most people. Now, the standard iPad has gotten a pretty significant discount -- it's down from $330 to $250.
Posted By Christian de Looper
ultimate ears boom 3 megaboom pricing availability
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on UE Boom and MegaBoom 3 Bluetooth speakers

With just the right combination of great sound, a rugged design, and an overall sleek aesthetic, the UE MegaBoom 3 is our favorite Bluetooth speaker. And Amazon is offering a rare discount on it right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best iphone deals
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for March 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for March 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll